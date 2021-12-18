ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10

KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QEUio_0dQaZkXp00
Virus Outbreak US FILE - Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines sit ready for use at a Dallas County Health and Human Services drive up vaccine site in Mesquite, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021. While all eyes are on the new and little-understood omicron variant, the delta form of the coronavirus isn't finished wreaking havoc in the U.S. There is much that is unknown about omicron, including whether it is more contagious than previous versions, makes people sicker or more easily thwarts the vaccine or breaks through the immunity that people get from a bout of COVID-19. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) (LM Otero)

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday that it would not issue citations tied to its coronavirus vaccination mandate before Jan. 10, so that companies have time to adjust to and implement the requirements.

The federal agency separately said there would be no citations of companies regarding its testing requirements before Feb. 9.

The announcement came after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth District in Cincinnati decided on Friday that the mandate for large employers could go forward, reversing a previous court decision made after 27 Republican-led states, conservative groups, business associations and some individual companies challenged the mandate.

OSHA said in a statement that it would not issue citations before the listed dates “so long as an employer is exercising reasonable, good faith efforts to come into compliance with the standard.”

The mandate was previously slated to take effect Jan. 4.

The Biden administration's vaccine requirement applies to companies with 100 or more employees and covers about 84 million U.S. workers. Employees who are not fully vaccinated have to wear face masks and be subject to weekly COVID-19 tests. There are exceptions, including for those who work outdoors or only at home.

Administration officials estimate that the mandate will save 6,500 lives and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations over six months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

High court to hold special session on vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to weigh challenges to two Biden administration policies covering vaccine requirements for millions of workers, policies that affect large employers and health care workers. The high court's announcement Wednesday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRMG

DC to require vaccinations for clubs, bars and all students

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The District of Columbia government is imposing a series of COVID-19 vaccine mandates as it intensifies virus protocols in response to spiraling infection numbers and the march of the omicron variant. Starting in mid-January, residents over age 12 will have to show proof of...
HEALTH
KRMG

California sets Feb. 1 deadline for health worker boosters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California's roughly 2.5 million health care workers have until Feb. 1 to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot or risk losing their jobs, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday. Newsom gave more details on the booster mandate during a Wednesday news conference at a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Coronavirus: FDA authorizes first pill to treat COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid. The pill was authorized to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people aged 12 and older who have tested positive for the viral infection and who are at high risk of severe disease from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
KRMG

Temporary tax break rewards those for charitable giving

TULSA, Okla. — Being a cheerful giver takes on new meaning this holiday season when it comes to your tax return!. “It’s real money. It can make your refund larger, and it’s stuff people are already doing anyway,” said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. health regulators on Wednesday authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus. The long-awaited milestone comes as U.S. cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

Recall alert: Nearly 105,000 portable bed rails recalled after three deaths

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of 104,900 Carex bed support rails after three reports of people dying after getting trapped. The Carex bed rails, manufactured by Compass Health Brands of Middleburg Heights, Ohio, were sold between 2012 and 2021. Compass said it has received three reports of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#The U S Court Of Appeals#Republican
KRMG

Live updates: Biden calls COVID pill 'significant step'

WASHINGTON — U.S. health regulators on Wednesday authorized the first pill against COVID-19, and President Joe Biden said it marks a “significant step forward" on the path out of the pandemic. The pill is a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KRMG

OU Health confirms omicron variant in Tulsa’s wastewater

TULSA, Okla. — Omicron has been detected in Tulsa’s wastewater. OU Health shared the discovery Wednesday afternoon. OU researchers have been testing wastewater for signs of COVID-19 in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and surrounding areas for about a year. People with COVID-19 shed the virus in their waste before...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
43K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy