Proposed legislation offers tax cuts for low income, retirees

By Erin Davis
WTOK-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Possible tax cuts on the way for low-income Alabamians and some retirees. It’s a part of proposed legislation some lawmakers have been working on for months. The two bills were filed by Sen. Arthur Orr. “With inflation being what inflation is these days, we’ve...

