Gambling

Rock Paper Scissors to Launch Its League on 19th December, 2021, the First of Its Kind Blockchain League

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2021) - Rock Paper Scissors (RPS) League team is proud to inform the community regarding its launch on 19th December, 2021....

www.streetinsider.com

The Associated Press

Roland Reveals First-of-its-Kind Retail Experience with New “Roland Store”

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2021-- Roland is proud to announce an expanded “Roland Store” experience at select retailers in the U.S. and globally. Roland developed a new technology for the stores, branded “Audience Specific Experience ASX,” that controls the lighting, video and audio in the spaces and can be altered by the press of a button to match the environment to the taste of individual customers. Roland debuted the technology in 2020 and currently operates ten of the new store formats globally, with expansion into new markets planned for 2022. With retail rebounding, and 45% of consumers in the U.S. reporting that they will look for gifts in-store, and the all-important Gen Z cohort increasing their in-store time this holiday season, crafting unique shopping experiences has never been more relevant. As retailers continue to compete with e-commerce sites, Roland knows this experience will help them continue to build relationships with consumers on the store floor. The new Roland store-in-stores offer full-time Roland product experts, hands-on demonstrations, and access to the full Roland and BOSS catalog of products. They also showcase how Roland and BOSS products can help consumers learn about, create, and perform music.
RETAIL
Ars Technica

A fossil site reveals an ancient sinkhole and its enormous occupant

Something has been discovered in Tennessee—something that only exists in one museum. It’s something enormous, slightly puzzling, and possibly the first of its kind discovered. Five years after its excavation, it remains incomplete. The mastodon skeleton slowly taking shape in Tennessee is no secret. Pictures and descriptions of...
ACCIDENTS
Business Insider

The founder of Black Girls Code has been ousted as head of the nonprofit after allegations of 'workplace impropriety'

Black Girls Code founder Kimberly Bryant has been removed from leading the nonprofit. In a statement, the nonprofit's board said it's investigating allegations of "workplace impropriety," but Bryant remains on staff. Black Girls Code teaches girls tech skills, and has partnered with Google, Facebook, and Nike. Kimberly Bryant, the founder...
ADVOCACY
Upworthy

Applebee's server calls out customer who left low tip because holidays were 'rough,' sparks debate

A server at an Applebee's restaurant posted an image of a bill showing a low tip, sparking debate on the issue. The holidays are a tough time for workers who are often overwhelmed by the rush and a majority of them are paid starvation wages. On the back of the financial crisis on account of the pandemic, everyone's having a tough time and one customer said they could only afford a smaller tip as the holidays had been rough. The alleged server wasn't impressed and posted the image of the bill, which also contained a scrawled note reading: "You [were] great. Holidays are just rough right now," reported Comicsands.
RESTAURANTS
StreetInsider.com

Why EV Nikola (NKLA) Stock is Trading Higher Today

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) are up over 3% in pre-open Thursday after the company announced yesterday after market close that it delivered the first EV truck to a customer.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

LumiraDx's (LMDX) COVID-19 & Flu A/B Rapid Antigen Test Granted CE Marking

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LumiraDx (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care diagnostics company, today announced its SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Antigen Test has achieved CE Marking. The microfluidic immunofluorescence assay can quickly verify potential infection for patients suspected of influenza and/or COVID-19, helping to identify and differentiate the underlying cause of respiratory illness and to inform treatment decisions at the point of care. Existing respiratory tests on the LumiraDx Platform include the company's SARS-CoV-2 Antigen, SARS-CoV-2 Antibody and SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Pool tests which achieved CE Marking in August 2020, September 2020 and March 2021, respectively.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Gaia (GAIA) Acquires Yoga International

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) (“Gaia”), a subscription video-streaming service dedicated to conscious media and serving a global conscious community, acquired Yoga International today. Yoga International is considered...
YOGA
StreetInsider.com

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Confirms Independent Special Committee's Inability to Reach Agreement with Scientific Games (SGMS)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. A special committee of independent directors (the "Special Committee") of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) ("SciPlay"), a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms, today announced that discussions between the Special Committee and Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games") regarding Scientific Games' proposal to acquire the outstanding publicly traded shares of SciPlay have terminated.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (EVE.U) Prices 22M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE: EVE.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and trade under the ticker symbol “EVE.U” beginning on December 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols “EVE” and “EVE WS,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on December 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Level 14 Files Technical Report for Colpayoc Property and Management Information Circular for the Proposed Acquisition

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2021) - Level 14 Ventures Ltd. (CSE: LVL)("Level 14" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release dated November 17, 2021, it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report (the "Report") with respect to the Colpayoc gold prospect in northern Peru, which is comprised of 3 concessions totaling approximately 1,580 hectares (the "Property"). The Report, entitled, "Technical Report on the Colpayoc Gold Property", is written by Steven L. Park and dated effective December 20, 2021. Mr. Park is a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 and is independent of the Company.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 22/12/2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23/12/2021 at 08:30 am. Sampo plc’s share buybacks 22/12/2021. On 22/12/2021 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Grano to sell its SokoPro business specialising in digital project management service in the construction industry

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Panostaja Oyj Stock exchange release, insider information 23 December 2021 at 9.45 am. Grano to sell its SokoPro business specialising in digital project management service in the construction industry. Panostaja’s Grano segment has signed an agreement on...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 22 Dec 2021. Estimated NAV. Estimated NAV€ 29.1666£...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Grambling downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $18.00. The analyst comments "We expect a combination of under-investment in existing assets and ongoing limitations from elevated debt levels to hold back PK’s RevPAR and EBITDA recovery relative to peers and drive downside to consensus estimates (we are 15%/17% below ConsensusMetrix 2022/23 adj. EBITDA). Over the past two years, PK has invested less than $4k per key annually, the lowest of full-service Hotel REIT peers (average of $7.72k / key annually). Moreover, PK has seen the widest spread (underinvestment) in capex vs. D&A over the past two years, going from -$0.7k to -$7k per key. In our view, these reductions were driven in part by a need to reallocate cash to debt as PK’s net debt /EBITDA of 4.2x was well above the peer average of 3.1x (5 yr pre-pandemic average) and remains elevated on our 2022 estimates. The elevated debt levels will also limit pursuing M&A relative to peers. As a more muted recovery comes into focus, we anticipate downside to consensus estimates will pressure PK’s multiple relative to peers, driving 4% downside to our price target with no dividend (vs. average total return potential of 28% — 19% median — across our coverage)."
ECONOMY

