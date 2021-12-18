ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Deal With Excess Skin After Weight Loss

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

When trying to deal with excess skin after...

Viva El Birdos

Lose 12 Pounds a Week and Slash Diabetes Risk on This Blood Sugar Control Diet

If you hate small portions but would love a smaller waist, Dr. Neal Barnard has an anti-diabetes breakthrough could be your perfect diet. "We’re using food to protect and restore health — and the payoff is huge, particularly if you have or are at risk of type 2 diabetes," reveals the George Washington University researcher and world-renowned expert on plant-based eating.
DIETS
spacecoastdaily.com

Best Vitamins for Weight Loss

When you take vitamins for weight loss, you are basically using the vitamins as a catalyst. These vitamins help speed up the metabolism, which helps you lose weight. With age, a person’s metabolism slows down. Hence, it is important to use vitamins at an older age. You can look at the vitamins provided by US vitasave for weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
LiveScience

How does sleep affect weight loss?

Does sleep affect weight loss? It's an important question, especially If you are dieting and exercising in a bid to shed some pounds. Good sleep is just as vital as moving and fueling our bodies, as it gives us time to rest and reset. Professionals say that we should be...
WEIGHT LOSS
Washington Post

How to deal with feeling ashamed about pandemic weight gain? Carolyn Hax readers give advice.

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below. Dear Carolyn: Like many people, I’ve been working from home since March of 2020 and haven’t seen any of my work colleagues except over Zoom. About a year and a half before the start of the pandemic, I lost a significant amount of weight (25 pounds) and kept it off until the beginning of the pandemic. I’ve gained it all back plus some during the pandemic. I have an in-person work event coming up in the next couple of weeks that I really can’t avoid, and I’m completely dreading it. Any advice for dealing with my feelings of shame?
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

4 Reasons to Start Weightlifting for Weight Loss This Winter

This time of year, many of us are looking for hacks to stick with winter workouts and avoid holiday weight gain. But, if you’ve found yourself dreading outdoor sweat sessions or struggling to make it into the gym, it may be time for a new approach. One possible fix? Start lifting to slim down.
WEIGHT LOSS
POPSUGAR

Walking or Running, Here's How Long to Hit the Treadmill For Weight Loss

Cardio is a key piece of the puzzle when it comes to weight loss, and running is a classic choice: accessible, effective, pretty straightforward. If you're using a treadmill for your running-for-weight-loss routine, you might think it's the same deal — just tie your shoes and go — but you want to be strategic if you're looking to drop pounds with your treadmill.
WEIGHT LOSS
Wrcbtv.com

How to Develop a Medical Weight Loss Program That Sticks

Originally Posted On: https://brandonmedicalcenter.com/how-to-develop-a-medical-weight-loss-program-that-sticks/. The world is getting heavy. Obesity rates have nearly tripled across the world since 1975. Nearly 40 million children younger than 5 are overweight, if not obese. These trends have occurred in spite of weight loss programs. Many people try to lose weight, but they don’t...
WEIGHT LOSS
MetroTimes

Best Shark Tank Weight Loss Products 2022

It is challenging to choose which product will get a result and which one should be avoided when it comes to weight loss. Unfortunately, there are so many products and diet pills you see on TV and so many scams that consumers have learned to be cautious and do more research before buying anything. However, some Shark Tank weight loss products are known to have reached results. (Remember to always consult your doctor before changing your diet drastically, and remember that while such products can help, it is always important to keep a balanced and healthy diet and do exercise).
WEIGHT LOSS
L.A. Weekly

10 Tips on How to Kick-Start Your Weight-Loss Journey

We are certain that a large percentage of the population is still looking for an answer on how to lose weight in the long term. As you know, there are tons of information online, but many of the articles and research are quite ambiguous. This overall confusion makes it really challenging for people to discover the best way to shift their lifestyle and to lose those extra pounds forever.
WEIGHT LOSS
KATU.com

"Why Calories Don't Count: How We Got the Science of Weight Loss Wrong"

Everything we thought we knew about calories and calorie-counting is wrong! Giles Yeo, Ph.D., an obesity researcher at Cambridge University and author of the new book "Why Calories Don't Count: How We Got the Science of Weight Loss Wrong," joined us to share why popular diets succeed, at least in the short term, and why they ultimately fail, and what your environment has to do with your bodyweight.
WEIGHT LOSS
fitnessrxwomen.com

Net Impact Carbs and Weight Loss

Q: I keep seeing the term “net impact carbs” on food labels. What does it mean?. With the low-carb craze in full swing, “net impact carbs” has become a popular buzz phrase in many food products. Simply stated, the term refers to the amount of carbs in a product that promote an increase in blood sugar. Carbohydrate-based nutrients like fiber and sugar alcohols (also called polyols) are excluded from the number, since they have a negligible impact on glucose levels.
FITNESS
KCTV 5

Weight loss technology

For over a decade now, Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo has helped thousands of patients here in Kansas City shed the pounds with their non-invasive laser-like lipo technology. Dr. Jeremy Landry, D.C. (and his adorable kids) with Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo showed us how their technology works and what results to expect from the treatments. Sponsored by Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo.
KANSAS CITY, MO
spectrumlocalnews.com

Woman shares weight loss story after ESG procedure

CARY, N.C. — A Texas woman is sharing her incredible weight loss story just over a year after a Cary-based doctor performed a minimally invasive procedure on her. Dr. Christopher McGowan, a Cary weight loss doctor, is the first and only doctor in the country to perform over 1,000 ESG procedures.
CARY, NC
myfitnesspal.com

Struggling with weight loss

I used to weigh 115kg and have lost ~35kg of weight. I did this through a calorie defecit, strength training and walking loads. Recently, I have been struggling so much with my weight loss. I’ve lost so much weight but I still have a fatty appearance. I still feel fat and it sucks.
WEIGHT LOSS
federalwaymirror.com

Best Weight Loss Pills & Top Diet Supplements to Lose Weight

What if we told you that the solution for losing weight could be achieved by taking a pill? Weight loss pills help you cut weight and expedite the life-changing process as you continue to follow a nutritional diet and exercise daily. However, some pills work without an exercise regimen or a specific diet.
DIETS
spring.org.uk

This Simple Technique Triples Weight Loss

This vital weight loss technique is nothing to do with diet and exercise. Learning to love your body, however it looks, can triple weight loss efforts, research finds. Dieters in the study learned to be less concerned about their size and weight and other people’s opinions of them. They...
WEIGHT LOSS
abc27.com

Holiday & New Year Weight Loss with Twin Hills Weight Loss

The holidays are a time to indulge, but if you’re not feeling your best it may be time to make some changes. Twin Hills Weight Loss can help you reach your weight loss goals while still enjoying your favorite foods. The program focuses on a lifestyle change that wont leave you feeling unsatisfied while still seeing results.
WEIGHT LOSS
DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

