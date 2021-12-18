How To Deal With Excess Skin After Weight Loss

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below. Dear Carolyn: Like many people, I’ve been working from home since March of 2020 and haven’t seen any of my work colleagues except over Zoom. About a year and a half before the start of the pandemic, I lost a significant amount of weight (25 pounds) and kept it off until the beginning of the pandemic. I’ve gained it all back plus some during the pandemic. I have an in-person work event coming up in the next couple of weeks that I really can’t avoid, and I’m completely dreading it. Any advice for dealing with my feelings of shame?

