Buying Cars

5 Of The World’s Hardest To Find Classic Cars

Seeing these in person would be like finding a unicorn. Limited Edition cars, cars with low production numbers, and one-off builds are the cars every collector hopes to find. When they go up for auction, bidding turns into a feeding frenzy and the car will quickly move to a new owner. Here are some examples of cars you’re not likely to see in person.
Commercial RE, classic cars, and misc.

Location: 5615 S Prospect, Ravenna, OH 44266 GPS Coordinates: 41.1431236, -81.2443054 Directions: From I-76 E (exit 38B) merge onto OH-44 N/OH-5 E/State Rt 5 E toward Ravenna for .8 miles. Keep left and continue on S Prospect St for 1.9 miles. From Ravenna, take S Prospect for 1 mile. Signs Posted.
RAVENNA, OH
Junk Your Car: How to Sell Your Junk Car for the Most Cash?

A junk car is any vehicle that has been used for a long time and has major damages, or just when the repair cost exceeds the value of the car. If your vehicle is damaged beyond a certain extent that you cannot find yourself able to sell, and it has reached its end-of-life (EOL), then you might be required to think about scrapping your car. Any junk car should at least have some value to get sold for.
Massive Classic Ford Car Collection Explored

This awesome collection of Ford/Shelby cars is dedicated to keeping these things alive. Vintage Ford vehicles are some of the nation's most excellent cars from the days when style and performance were the main concerns of automakers around the world. This is mainly due to the sweeping body lines, simple color schemes, and high-performance engines which made these cars iconic in automotive enthusiasts everywhere. Whether you're talking about the Ford Model T or the famous Ford Mustang, this brand is synonymous with American innovation and design. Of course, this has created a cult-like following for the original American automotive manufacturer. With that comes many collectors looking to own a piece of Ford history.
SHELBY, NC
Tiffany’s Top Tips for Selling Your Home

Ahead of the holidays, Tiffany Holtz joins Josh on Fresh Take to share her top tips for preparing to sell your home in the new year. From sprucing up your home’s “face” to eliminating those mysterious odors, Tiffany will help you get your home ready for sale. She also discusses how she uses video to show homes virtually and generate tons of demand to sell for top dollar!
6 Factors to Consider When Selling Your Old Car for Cash

It's good time to sell your car fast, whether it's because you want to upgrade or need the money for something else. If selling your used car sounds like a financial headache, it doesn't have to be! Check out professionals who offer cash for cars. Benefits of Selling Your Car...
The Top Tips for Buying Your First Car

Buying your first car is a milestone that you are likely to remember all of your life; it is a great symbol of growing up and gaining independence. While the process of buying your first car can be an exciting one, it is important that you don’t get swept up at the moment. It is likely that your first car is the most expensive purchase you have ever made, so it is important that you make the investment carefully. This guide is here to help you learn the top tips for buying your first car, so you can make the wisest investment for you now and in the future.
Selling Your Home in the Spring

If you are toying with the idea of selling your home this spring, now is actually a great time to get a few things done around the house to prepare. Julie and Daniel Desrochers from Desrochers Realty Group and EXP Realty share their list to get your home market ready.
Maserati Classiche program verifies the authenticity of classic cars

Maserati has launched a certification program for its classic cars. Called Maserati Classiche, the program was announced last year but just issued its first certificate of authenticity, Maserati said last week in a press release. The first car certified through Maserati Classiche is a Mistral 3700 built in March 1969....
7 Tips to Sell Your House Faster With Home Staging

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Point2. If you’re getting ready to sell your home, you probably want it to attract many buyers and sell for the best possible price. The secret to making your home appeal to a wider audience is all in the home staging. These...
Car of the Week: This 1,080 HP One-Off Mustang Restomod Is Heading to Auction for a Good Cause

Ever since the movie Gone in 60 Seconds presented Eleanor as its star car, restomod Mustang fastbacks have dominated the imaginations of both custom builders and Mustang lovers who appreciate the combination of classic style and modern American muscle. And let’s face it, there are few cars more evocative of speed, swagger and sheer seductive appeal than a long, low fastback ‘Stang with a fire-breathing Ford crate engine and modern underpinnings. Now, Kendall Motor Oil has written the check to build a one-of-a-kind Mustang restomod called, appropriately, The Kendall Custom, inspired by Carroll Shelby’s 1967 Shelby GT500 and featuring the components...
​​5 Tips When Selling Your Land/Farm Property For Maximum Value

Nobody wants to sell their land for less than it’s worth. Because of this, you must do everything you can to increase the value of your land and make it into something the average buyer would be dazzled by. Show them that your land is the only option and that your pricing is more than reasonable, and they’ll come running: even if you’ve charged above the property’s value.
How to Sell Cars In GTA Online

Since the dawn of Grand Theft Auto, flipping whips has been a key part of the game series' DNA. It's kind of in the name… which is why prolific GTA Online players may be wondering if and how they can sell cars in Rockstar's monster open-world MMO. In this guide, we're going to show you how to steal and sell cars in GTA Online, and walk you through how you can make even more money by selling the vehicles you already own.
Only 3 Bugatti EB 112 Saloons Were Made in the Mid-’90s. Now One Is Up for Sale.

A forgotten relic from Bugatti’s long and winding past has returned to remind collectors that the marque wasn’t always about supercars. An ultra-rare example of the automaker’s EB 112 sedan (yes, a sedan) from the mid-1990s was just listed for sale by exotic car dealer Schaltkulisse. It is one of only three prototypes ever built by the automaker, making it one of the most exclusive models in its history. The EB 112 dates back to a very strange period in the marque’s history—after it was revived by Italian business man Roman Artioli in 1987 and before it was acquired by Volkswagen Auto...
7 Tips for Buying a Car Online

Buying a car can be one of the most overwhelming processes of adulthood—especially when you’re facing pushy dealers or pressure to purchase options you don’t need. Luckily, with online car retailers, you can buy exactly what you want while sitting on your couch. Here are some essential tips for buying a car online.
Dallas, TX
