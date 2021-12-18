4 Reasons Why People Decide To Buy Campervans

A server at an Applebee's restaurant posted an image of a bill showing a low tip, sparking debate on the issue. The holidays are a tough time for workers who are often overwhelmed by the rush and a majority of them are paid starvation wages. On the back of the financial crisis on account of the pandemic, everyone's having a tough time and one customer said they could only afford a smaller tip as the holidays had been rough. The alleged server wasn't impressed and posted the image of the bill, which also contained a scrawled note reading: "You [were] great. Holidays are just rough right now," reported Comicsands.

