Welcome to Source Notes, a Future Tense column about the internet’s information ecosystem. Back in January 2001, Wikipedia’s co-founder typed the words “Hello, World!” into the new internet encyclopedia. This week, Wales is selling a nonfungible token, or NFT, on the Ethereum blockchain based on what he has described as the first-ever Wikipedia edit. Auction house Christie’s is offering the token from Dec. 3 to 15 alongside the Strawberry iMac that Wales used at the time of Wikipedia’s launch. According to Christie’s, the buyer of the NFT will receive a re-creation of Wikipedia from its first moments of existence, based on code from the earliest available backup of the site.

