What to Watch: 1883, Emily in Paris, Claws

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're approaching the end of December, and while many shows have said goodbye for the year, there is still plenty on the menu. Here's what's coming your way this week. Scroll down, TV Fanatics. Saturday, December 18. Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (Peacock Premium) Will Horton...

HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Mens Journal

Classic and Unconventional Christmas Movies to Watch Again and Again

It may not be filed under classic Christmas movies, but it’s hard to resist Die Hard around holiday time. It has something for everyone: action, comedy and it actually takes place on Christmas Eve! You may have to debate your family about what to serve at dinner or what sports to watch, but when it’s time to put on a movie, you likely won’t get much of an argument about the flick that helped make Bruce Willis a star.
MOVIES
Variety

Why Does ‘Emily in Paris’ Make People So Mad?

“Emily in Paris” has a way of driving viewers crazy. There were groans when the Netflix series’ first season was nominated for best comedy at the Golden Globes and at the Emmys. And it occasioned a widely-circulated New Yorker piece that described it as part of a rising trend of “ambient TV,” describing it as “an artifact of contemporary dystopia.” Sure, nominating “Emily in Paris” as one of the very best shows on TV seems a little overblown. But, as the show’s second season drops Dec. 22, so does describing it as at the forefront of any contemporary movement, much less a...
TV SERIES
purewow.com

‘Emily in Paris’ Season Two Debuts, But Are We Tired of All This French Dressing?

After charming and incensing viewers internationally with a 2020 season of bumbling through fish-out-of-water scenarios set in the French capital, our titular heroine returns to Netflix with ten new episodes, streaming now. But can Emily hold her viewers' attention, especially now that we've all endured another year of intermittent social distancing and social uprising? And also, the original Emily in Paris, Carrie in New York (created by EiP executive Darren Star), is back on our radar without Star's participation and capturing eyeballs with a full panoply of controversial clickbait plot points and podcasts. How can our naïf Emily possibly keep up?
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Jason Hitch Dies; 90 Day Fiance Star Was 45

Jason Hitch, who appeared on 90 Day Fiance Season 2, has died. TMZ reported that the reality TV star passed away Tuesday night inside the ICU of a Florida hospital. The outlet reports that Hitch's family was with him in his final moments. His sister told the outlet that Jason...
CELEBRITIES
TIME

Emily in Paris' Lucien Laviscount Is Ready to Be Your New Crush

This story contains spoilers for season 2 of Emily in Paris . When Emily in Paris viewers last encountered the titular heroine, she was juggling a demanding boss, the challenges of navigating a new city and some very over-the-top fashion choices. The first season ended with the cheery American (played by Lily Collins) getting entangled, somewhat by accident, in a love triangle involving her neighbor, “hot chef” Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and his ex-girlfriend/Emily’s friend Camille (Camille Razat). Season 2, which drops on Netflix on Dec. 22, has plenty to offer in the way of this drama. But it also introduces a whole new character—Alfie, a new friend-turned-loved-interest from Emily’s French class—who promises to add some romantic twists.
TV SERIES
KXLY

Emily in Paris provides escapism, says Lily Collins

Lily Collins thinks ‘Emily in Paris’ provided an “escapism” amid the coronavirus crisis. The 32-year-old actress plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix series, and she thinks season one of the show provided some much-needed relief during the pandemic. Lily said: “Season one allowed us an escapism...
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

See Some Pics From Behind The Scenes Of ‘Emily In Paris’

Season 2 of Emily In Paris is right around the corner and we can’t wait. Our obsession with the show is real and strong. Well, that and our love for Paris. Netflix released some behind the scenes photos and they made us even more excited for the upcoming season.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Emily In Paris season 1 recap: What you need to know before season 2

We've been ready and waiting for the return of Emily in Paris since the second series was announced last year. The show remains one of the most talked about series in all aspects: from its extraordinary fashion curated by Patricia Field (whose credits include Sex and the City and The Devil Wears Prada) to slightly ridiculous plot details.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Dexter: New Blood Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did Angela find a way forward in her investigation?. On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 7, more details of Iris's death came to light, putting Dexter in a tough spot. Meanwhile, Molly got suspicious of everything that was happening. Elsewhere, Dexter tried to keep Harrison out of harm's way,...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Days of Our Lives Review Week of 12-17-21: Going Off The Rails

Philip may be alive, but he's not himself. After revealing to Kate that he was still among the living on Days of Our Lives during the week of 12-17-21, he boasted about his brilliant plan to frame Brady for his "murder" and exploded when Kate tried to talk some sense into him.
TV SERIES
netflixlife.com

Do Mindy and Benoit end up together in Emily in Paris season 2?

Emily in Paris season 2 premiered on Dec. 22, and it quickly became one of the best Netflix shows of 2021. The new episodes of the Emmy-nominated romantic comedy reunited fans with their favorite characters, such as Emily’s best friend Mindy. Ashley Park brings the delightful singer Mindy to...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Learn French For Free With This Promo Just In Time For Emily In Paris Season 2

Season 2 of Emily in Paris is here! It’s finally time to see where the love triangle between Gabriel and Camille is going and what new clients Emily will be assigned at Savoir. While Emily (played by Lily Collins) had her fair share of drama in Season 1, a lot of it could have been easily solved if she had just learned the French language before traveling overseas. Luckily, if your name is Emily, you don’t need to make the same faux pas she does, thanks to the Duolingo Emily in Paris free month promotion.
TV & VIDEOS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Emily in Paris Enjoys Château Malartic-Lagravière

Château Malartic-Lagravière shares the screen with Emily in Paris in Season 2. No one will stop Emily Cooper (actress Lily Collins) as the trailer reveals her new escapades around Paris and on the French Riviera. Emily enjoys the finer things in life and her good taste shows when she is seen enjoying this incredible Malartic Grand Cru Classé Blanc in front of the Louvre Museum pyramid. Très chic!
PARIS, NY
wmagazine.com

Emily Will Be in Paris, Not the COVID Testing Line

Aside from the occasional bad dress, the biggest thing Emily in Paris might have in common with Succession is that both shows have decided to completely ignore the realities of the pandemic. Which is good news for audiences who just want something—anything—to turn on and tune out from the reality of current times.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Euphoria Season 2 Trailer: So. Many. Changes.

It's been a minute, but Euphoria Season 2 is almost on the air. HBO on Monday dropped the full-length trailer for the new season, which will debut Sunday, January 9 at 9 p.m. Zendaya is set to headline the second season, and the key players also include Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, and Jacob Elordi.
TV SERIES

