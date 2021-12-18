What to Watch: 1883, Emily in Paris, Claws

This story contains spoilers for season 2 of Emily in Paris . When Emily in Paris viewers last encountered the titular heroine, she was juggling a demanding boss, the challenges of navigating a new city and some very over-the-top fashion choices. The first season ended with the cheery American (played by Lily Collins) getting entangled, somewhat by accident, in a love triangle involving her neighbor, “hot chef” Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and his ex-girlfriend/Emily’s friend Camille (Camille Razat). Season 2, which drops on Netflix on Dec. 22, has plenty to offer in the way of this drama. But it also introduces a whole new character—Alfie, a new friend-turned-loved-interest from Emily’s French class—who promises to add some romantic twists.
