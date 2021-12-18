ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Financial Times

Financial Times
 5 days ago

Alan Garner: ‘At 87, I’m recorded as “very fit, for his...

www.ft.com

Forbes

Financial Education Is Key To Smoothing The Home-Buying Process For First-Time Buyers

Etta Money, President & CEO of InCharge Debt Solutions. Homeownership is the “American Dream” handed down from generation to generation, and millennials have taken the baton. In its annual homebuyers report, the National Association of Realtors stated millennials (those currently aged 22-40) have been the largest share of homebuyers since its 2014 report. Of homebuyers surveyed, they accounted for 37% of those who bought homes between July 2019 and June 2020.
womanaroundtown.com

Smart Financial Decisions for Women

As a woman, making smart financial decisions is empowering and can help support your goals and dreams throughout your life. Whether you have goals in the short-term or long-term, a strong foundation is going to help carry you through. For example, maybe you want to get rid of your current car and buy a new one, or perhaps your goal is to buy your own home. It could be that you want more financial freedom or a secure retirement.
FXStreet.com

Weekly economic and financial commentary

United States: Hawkish Fed Steals the Show, but Supply Issues Persist Behind the Scenes. The more hawkish tone coming out of the Fed's latest policy meeting was the main event grasping markets' attention this week. But in other news, retail sales data disappointed as higher prices factor into spending and industrial activity continued to recover but remains beset by supply issues. Continued supply side challenges also extended to the housing sector, where the number of homes under construction reached its highest level since 2007.
Financial Times

Who made up the metaverse?

US financial conditions are near the most accommodative on record even with a more hawkish Fed. US financial conditions are near the most accommodative on record even as the Federal Reserve has begun stepping up its exit from coronavirus crisis-era stimulus measures, and soaring US stock markets are masking a strong tide that is pulling down the share prices of hundreds of companies, and the FT’s European technology correspondent, Madhumita Murgia, discusses science fiction’s influence on technology and social attitudes towards technology, particularly artificial intelligence.
Forbes

Time To Ante Up: Three AI Trends Financial Services Should Bet On In 2022

Chief Marketing Officer at Interactions, a conversational AI company, where he oversees all aspects of communications, sales and marketing. It’s hard to believe that not too long ago, consumers had to go to an ATM or visit a local bank to deposit checks. Today, it’s second nature to log into your mobile banking app from your smartphone to complete a deposit. But it’s no surprise that the way we manage our finances has quickly evolved into a digital experience. For years, financial services have stayed ahead of the curve as early adopters with online banking apps and financial planning tools.
Financial Times

US Treasury market needs to enter modern age

The writer is chief legal officer of Citadel Securities and a former chair of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Since its establishment in 1790, the US Treasuries market has fuelled America’s emergence as an economic superpower. Given its size and centrality to the global financial system, one would...
Financial Times

Only a third of UK-based active equity funds outperform passives

Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs. Only a third of active equity funds in the UK outperformed a passive alternative this year, according to research by investment platform AJ Bell. The UK platform’s...
The Trussville Tribune

FINANCE: Planning Opportunities in 2022

By Brandon T. Guttery, Sponsored Content The last year and a half have been volatile, tumultuous and everything in between. A global pandemic erupted, which spurred a record setting recession & subsequent recovery to unfold, and now has led to our economy delving into uncharted waters like never before. The importance of a financial plan […]
Financial Times

The year in asset management

Welcome to FT Asset Management, our weekly newsletter on the movers and shakers behind a multitrillion-dollar global industry. This article is an on-site version of the newsletter. Sign up here to get it sent straight to your inbox every Monday. And please let me know your feedback: harriet.agnew@ft.com. When John...
pymnts

KeyBank on How Real-Time Payments Is Changing the Financial Landscape

The pandemic caused many consumers and businesses to rethink how they conduct business and make payments. One industry that has experienced a rapid evolution in technology and services throughout the pandemic is the banking and financial services sector, which has had to completely rethink how it helps customers manage their transactions and assess what technologies can make it easier.
Financial Times

Episode 59

Headlines include Hyundai Motor Co, Hong Kong politics, HSBC Holdings PLC and data protection. We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com.
NewsBreak
Economy
Forbes

ESG Impacts On Financial Reporting

Fractional CFO, Tax Strategist, 10X Coach & Speaker. Rood Financial Services. The changing environment in the economy has been a massive influence on the business and political world. In particular, constant change has had an impact on where companies and people choose to put their money. In recent years, there has been an increasing focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria when handling financial reporting. I have seen many changes in my years in tax and accounting all pointing to putting sustainability front and center. This is changing how businesses manage their finances as they begin to look at the economic benefits of every move they make and the possible impacts that could harm society or damage the environment.
Jenn Leach

$2,000/month Stimulus in 2022?

Is there a chance of a stimulus payment of $2,000/month per household coming to the U.S. in 2022?. The Child Tax Credit ended in December with the final payment going out on December 15, 2021. There have been talks about it continuing into 2022 with up to $2,000 per month per household being available to those who are eligible.
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: $1,400 Payments Only For Social Security Beneficiaries?

The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
Markets Insider

An employee embezzled $154 million from Sony then converted it to bitcoin — now the feds are trying to return it

The US Justice Department is trying to return more than $150 million that was embezzled from a Sony subsidiary and converted into bitcoin. In May, a worker at Sony Life Insurance Company in Tokyo allegedly diverted $154 million to a personal account at a Southern California bank when the company was instead trying to transfer the funds between financial accounts, according to a Monday press release from the US Justice Department.
