Financial Times

Fractional CFO, Tax Strategist, 10X Coach & Speaker. Rood Financial Services. The changing environment in the economy has been a massive influence on the business and political world. In particular, constant change has had an impact on where companies and people choose to put their money. In recent years, there has been an increasing focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria when handling financial reporting. I have seen many changes in my years in tax and accounting all pointing to putting sustainability front and center. This is changing how businesses manage their finances as they begin to look at the economic benefits of every move they make and the possible impacts that could harm society or damage the environment.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO