‘Drive My Car’ Named Best Picture by L.A. Film Critics

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association weighed in Saturday with the group’s picks for the top achievements in film from 2021.

Drive My Car nabbed the prizes for best picture and best screenplay during the organization’s daytime event. The Power of the Dog was another key winner, with Jane Campion picking up the award for best director and Ari Wegner honored for best cinematography.

Penélope Cruz was named best actress for her role in Parallel Mothers , while Simon Rex prevailed as best actor for Red Rocket .

Mel Brooks was previously announced as this year’s Career Achievement Award recipient.

Drive My Car , based on a Haruki Murakami short story about a theater director dealing with grief, continues its buzzy awards -season ride, having previously earned the year’s top film prize from the Boston Society of Film Critics Awards, the New York Film Critics Circle and the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s film premiered at the 2021 Cannes International Film Festival, where it was honored for best screenplay .

The Hollywood Reporter chief film critic David Rooney named Drive My Car his favorite movie of 2021 , praising it as a “quietly ravishing masterwork.”

The full list of winners is below.

Best Picture: Drive My Car

Runner-up: The Power of the Dog

Director: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Runner-up: Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Actor: Simon Rex, Red Rocket

Runner-up: Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Actress: Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Runner-up: Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Supporting Actor (tie): Vincent Lindon, Titane and Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Runner-up: Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Screenplay: Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car

Runner-up: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Documentary: Summer of Soul

Runner-up: Procession

Animation: Flee

Runner-up: Belle

Best Film Not in the English Language: Petite Maman

Runner-up: Quo Vadis , Aida ?

Editing: Joshua L. Pearson, Summer of Soul

Runner-up: Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza

Production Design: Steve Saklad, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Runner-up: Tamara Deverell, Nightmare Alley

Music/Score: Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Runner-up: Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog and Spencer

Cinematography: Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Runner-up: Greig Fraser, Dune

Career Achievement Award: Mel Brooks

Douglas Edwards Independent/Experimental Film: The Works and Days (of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin)

New Generation (tie): Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern and Tatiana Huezo, Prayers for the Stolen