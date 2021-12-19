‘Drive My Car’ Named Best Picture by L.A. Film Critics
The Los Angeles Film Critics Association weighed in Saturday with the group’s picks for the top achievements in film from 2021.
Drive My Car nabbed the prizes for best picture and best screenplay during the organization’s daytime event. The Power of the Dog was another key winner, with Jane Campion picking up the award for best director and Ari Wegner honored for best cinematography.
Penélope Cruz was named best actress for her role in Parallel Mothers , while Simon Rex prevailed as best actor for Red Rocket .
Mel Brooks was previously announced as this year’s Career Achievement Award recipient.
Drive My Car , based on a Haruki Murakami short story about a theater director dealing with grief, continues its buzzy awards -season ride, having previously earned the year’s top film prize from the Boston Society of Film Critics Awards, the New York Film Critics Circle and the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s film premiered at the 2021 Cannes International Film Festival, where it was honored for best screenplay .
The Hollywood Reporter chief film critic David Rooney named Drive My Car his favorite movie of 2021 , praising it as a “quietly ravishing masterwork.”
The full list of winners is below.
Best Picture: Drive My Car
Runner-up: The Power of the Dog
Director: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Runner-up: Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Actor: Simon Rex, Red Rocket
Runner-up: Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Actress: Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Runner-up: Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
Supporting Actor (tie): Vincent Lindon, Titane and Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Runner-up: Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Screenplay: Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car
Runner-up: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Documentary: Summer of Soul
Runner-up: Procession
Animation: Flee
Runner-up: Belle
Best Film Not in the English Language: Petite Maman
Runner-up: Quo Vadis , Aida ?
Editing: Joshua L. Pearson, Summer of Soul
Runner-up: Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza
Production Design: Steve Saklad, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Runner-up: Tamara Deverell, Nightmare Alley
Music/Score: Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Runner-up: Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog and Spencer
Cinematography: Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
Runner-up: Greig Fraser, Dune
Career Achievement Award: Mel Brooks
Douglas Edwards Independent/Experimental Film: The Works and Days (of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin)
New Generation (tie): Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern and Tatiana Huezo, Prayers for the Stolen
Comments / 0