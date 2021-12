Southern California residents who live nowhere near Westlake can now get Langer’s number 19 special — or anything from their menu — delivered to more points throughout the region. The 74-year-old deli recently partnered with Locale to make sure those living in areas like West LA, the South Bay, and Long Beach can get its famous hot pastrami, cole slaw, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese on baked rye bread right to one’s doorstep.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO