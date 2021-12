With just three games left in the regular season, the Green Bay Packers find themselves alone atop the NFC standings, due largely to the remarkable play of Aaron Rodgers. Despite the turmoil of the offseason and the public scandal regarding his vaccination status, the reigning MVP has been a steadying presence on the field. The Packers are 11-3 overall and have lost just twice with Rodgers under center, putting him right back in the MVP conversation once again.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO