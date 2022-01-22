ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Delaware State Police S.O.A.R. Searching for Wanted Sex Offenders

Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 7 days ago

Dover – Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) is currently looking for the following wanted sex offenders after they either failed to register or re-register their current address. If anyone knows the location of these subjects, they are asked to call 302-672-5306 . Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 , via the www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tl14b_0dQaC9LU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zz6OX_0dQaC9LU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRfsu_0dQaC9LU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ErLDK_0dQaC9LU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11G3Eu_0dQaC9LU00

(Click on notice to display information)

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 012122 1900

The post Delaware State Police S.O.A.R. Searching for Wanted Sex Offenders appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

