ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Vice President Kamala Harris Neatly Packed Up Charlamagne tha God, Twitter Reacts

By Lance Strong
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CpYe2_0dQaB8QY00

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty


The administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is currently doing its best to advance promised policies even as tensions grow between their side and members of their own party. Charlamagne tha God pushed Vice President Harris on a question of who is actually running the country, which sparked a moment that has Twitter talking.

During an airing of Tha God’s Honest Truth, Charlamagne asked Harris a rather pointed question.

“Who’s the real president of this country?” Charlamagne said. “Is it Joe Manchin or Joe Biden?”

The question made Harris sit straight up and look directly to the camera to give Charlamagne a read that he probably wasn’t expecting on national television.

Come on, Charlamagne, it’s Joe Biden,” Harris said, talking over the host who fired back saying he couldn’t tell. “No, no, no, no, no. It’s Joe Biden. And don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president. It’s Joe Biden, and I’m vice president. My name is Kamala Harris.”

Charlamagne continued to dig in, stating that Democratic Party Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is derailing the administration’s plans, which Harris began to detail as proof that they’re doing the best they can given the political environment.

“So, I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had and agree also that there is a whole lot more work to be done and it is not easy to do,” Harris added. “But we will not give up and I will not give up.”

While it isn’t fair to assess Vice President Harris’ tone and infer that it means anything other than her expressing the facts, folks online are seeing it in a variety of ways. Some are in support of Harris taking it to Charlamagne straight, while others felt she was dancing around the issues. We take no side so we’re sharing reactions from all sides below.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Yikes

Comments / 0

Related
abcstlouis.com

Kamala Harris diverges from Biden on who to blame for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (TND) — Vice President Kamala Harris did not fault the unvaccinated when asked who was to blame for the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, leaving many surprised at the stark difference between her messaging and messaging from President Joe Biden regarding the pandemic. "I don't think this is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlemagne
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Charlamagne Tha God
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Symone Sanders
Person
Hercules Mulligan
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Travis Scott
Seattle Times

Vice President Kamala Harris was exposed to the coronavirus

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris was exposed to the coronavirus by a staff member who was close to her throughout the day Tuesday and later tested positive, Harris’ spokeswoman said in a statement Wednesday evening. Harris tested negative for the coronavirus Wednesday after learning of the exposure,...
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

Kamala Harris tests negative after a COVID-19 exposure

A staffer who was in close contact with Vice President Kamala Harris this week tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday morning, the White House announced. Harris tested negative via a PCR test for the virus on Wednesday and will be tested again in the coming days. "The Vice President...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Democratic Party
CBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses major issues facing the Biden Administration in new interview

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin announced he will not support the Build Back Better Act, a key part of the Biden administration's legislative agenda, while cold weather and the Omicron variant are driving an increase in COVID-19 infections -- both major challenges for the Biden administration. Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan joins CBSN to discuss her interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Kamala Harris Gets Extremely Pissed at Question Asked in Charlamagne Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris let her fury fly during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday, blasting the host’s question on whether Joe Biden or Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is “the real president.” “It’s Joe Biden—and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” she said, her voice rising. “It’s Joe Biden. And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris.” She then went on to list some of the administration’s accomplishments and Build Back Better aspirations, emphasizing the White House’s role in getting them done or considered. “I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had,” Harris said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

Kamala Harris' Comedy Central interview turns awkward then contentious over Charlamagne tha God question

Vice President Kamala Harris did an interview on Comedy Central's "Tha God's Honest Truth" with host Charlamagne Tha God Friday night that turned contentious at the very end. The pair spoke for about 20 minutes, but near the end, Charlamagne asked Harris, "I want to know who the real president of this country is, Joe Biden or Joe Manchin," clearly a reference to the Senate delaying action on the president's Build Back Better spending bill after failing to secure support from the West Virginia senator.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Slate

Kamala Harris Did Not Appreciate Getting Asked Whether Biden or Manchin is “Real President”

Vice President Kamala Harris did not hide her frustration when Charlamagne tha God asked her whether Joe Biden or Sen. Joe Manchin is the president of the United States. “So, who is the real president of this country, is it Joe Manchin or Joe Biden?” Charlamagne asked Harris on Comedy Central’s Tha God’s Honest Truth. “C’mon Charlamagne. C’mon, it’s Joe Biden,” Harris said to the late-night talk show host. “I can’t tell sometimes,” Charlamagne chimed in before Harris cut him off as the interview evidently took a tense turn. “No, no, no, no. It’s Joe Biden. It’s Joe Biden. And don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president, it’s Joe Biden and I’m vice president. My name is Kamala Harris,” she said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Kamala Harris staff accused of trying to shut down Charlamagne interview amid clash over Biden

Kamala Harris’s staff appeared to attempt to shut down her interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday after the rapper posed an awkward question.On Friday the Vice President joined Charlamagne, real name Lenard Larry McKelvey, on his Comedy Central show Tha God’s Honest Truth for an interview about the Biden administration and its relationship with Black voters.The interview was going well until Charlamagne appeared to hit on a touchy subject: Senator Joe Manchin, and his continued obstruction of the Biden administration’s signature Build Back Better Act.“Who’s the superhero that’s going to speak against Joe Manchin?” the rapper asked.On a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
creators.com

Kamala Harris Is a Liability

Here's a depressing thought. The three people most likely to appear at the top of the November ballot in 2024 are President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. If Biden, who turns 80 next year, declines to run for a second term, the net contest...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy