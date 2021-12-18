OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10

To the editor: “If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem.” That quote is so true, especially concerning the coronavirus. The solution is quite simple; get vaccinated. Why is it that so many people remain part of the problem? They refuse to get vaccinated because that is the message they are getting from Fox News and other right wing zealots. They pump out nonstop disinformation about vaccines and at the same time Fox enforces employees to submit proof of vaccination or get a daily negative coronavirus test to enter Fox’s offices.

