Public Health

OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10

By Editorials
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday that it would not issue...

chainstoreage.com

Vaccine mandate for large employers reinstated; OSHA gives some leeway

A Supreme Court showdown is likely to occur over the reinstatement of the vaccine mandate for large businesses. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on Friday lifted a November injunction that had blocked the COVID-19 employer-based vaccination and testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), which applies to businesses with 100 employees or more. Within hours of the ruling, at least three petitions were filed with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking it to immediately block the mandate. The NRF and other trade associations also appealed to the Supreme Court.
INDUSTRY
KULR8

Montana Gov. issues guidance related to OSHA vaccine mandate

HELENA, Mont. – Following the announcement that OSHA would start issuing penalties related to its coronavirus vaccination mandate starting Jan. 10, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte shared guidance on the mandate relating to Montana’s vaccine law. Initially, the OSHA mandate was challenged and its enforcement was temporarily banned until...
MONTANA STATE
constructforstl.org

OSHA Vaccine Mandate is Back on For Now as Appeals Court Dissolves Stay

From ConstructionDive: The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Friday lifted the injunction blocking the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s COVID-19 vaccination Emergency Temporary Standard (BST Holdings, LLC et al v. OSHA, et al, No. 21-4080 (6th Cir. Dec. 17, 2021)). The decision comes by way of a 2-1...
CONGRESS & COURTS
newsitem.com

Vaccines are the solution

To the editor: “If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem.” That quote is so true, especially concerning the coronavirus. The solution is quite simple; get vaccinated. Why is it that so many people remain part of the problem? They refuse to get vaccinated because that is the message they are getting from Fox News and other right wing zealots. They pump out nonstop disinformation about vaccines and at the same time Fox enforces employees to submit proof of vaccination or get a daily negative coronavirus test to enter Fox’s offices.
PHARMACEUTICALS
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming Asks Supreme Court to Block OSHA Vaccine Mandate Rule

CHEYENNE — Wyoming has asked the Supreme Court to halt implementation of the emergency temporary standard issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) which mandates vaccines on employees of private Wyoming businesses with over 100 employees. On Saturday, a coalition of 27 states that includes Wyoming filed...
U.S. POLITICS
iheart.com

SC attorney general files appeal on OSHA vaccine mandate ruling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s attorney general on Saturday filed an appeal to the Supreme Court over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger businesses. The filing comes after Attorney General Alan Wilson vowed to fight Friday night’s ruling from the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. Friday...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX59

Indiana business leaders urge companies to prepare for OSHA vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate for companies with 100 or more employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA will begin issuing penalties January 10. The newly-reinstated mandate impacts thousands of Hoosiers at businesses across the state. “Our advice to employers is you […]
INDIANA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
Mid-Hudson News Network

Nurses warn of patients in danger at hospital

CORTLAND MANOR – Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (NYP-HVH) held an informational picket in front of the hospital on Tuesday to draw attention to conditions at the facility. The nurses, represented by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) say that patients are at risk due to understaffing.
CORTLAND, NY
The Independent

People who fall ill with Covid while double-vaccinated may get ‘super-immunity’, researchers say

People who catch Covid after having two vaccine doses could develop even better immunity against the virus, new research suggests.A study that examined the blood of 26 people who had so-called breakthrough infections of Covid after double vaccination developed as much as 1,000 per cent more effective and abundant antibodies, creating a form of “super-immunity”, researchers said. Although coronavirus vaccines are very effective at preventing severe cases of Covid or death, it is not uncommon for those who are double-jabbed to still catch the virus – especially more transmissible variants such as Delta or Omicron – and develop mild...
SCIENCE
goodmorningpost.com

An unvaccinated Texas man became the first person in the United States to die from Omicron infection, according to reports

According to media accounts, the Omicron Covid-19 version has resulted in the first death in the United States. It’s thought to be the country’s first known Omicron death, with the new Covid strain accounting for 73% of new cases. A man in his fifties who had never been vaccinated was the victim. He resided in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE

