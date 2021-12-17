ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

An Interesting Way to Think About How Much Beer Montana Drinks

By Ryan Nelson
 6 days ago
Does your alcohol consumption go up when the holidays come around? Spiked eggnog is always a Christmas treat, and around our place, we always end up with those Hot buttered rum mixtures from the grocery store. Plus, it's always a good time of year if you're a fan of seasonal beers....

96.3 The Blaze

Montana Beer Candied Bacon is the Perfect Holiday Treat

I spent most of this past weekend considering making holiday treats. You know, really harnessing my inner "Martha Stewart." I scoured the internet for something that best fit my personality. Nothing with a lot of sprinkles or frosting, but something that was manly and yummy. Something that screamed "MONTANA!" I stumbled upon a culinary masterpiece known as "Beer Candied Bacon."
DRINKS
96.3 The Blaze

Excellent Safety Reminders and Tips for Montana Ice Adventures

While it's not for every angler, thoughts of a fun-filled Montana ice fishing excursion are starting to beckon many. For me personally, that down time between late fall and early spring not being out on my float tube pitching lures is a void that needs to be filled. Fishing, skating, snowmobiling and more call for good, solid, "hard" water. Let's see if we can help you feel a bit more secure out there on the ice.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

LOOKING BACK: Photos of Missoula and How It’s Changed

A friend and coworker recently moved home from southern Montana and was pleasantly surprised at how much Missoula has changed in just a decade. It seems even Missoulians who are only away for a year, like relatives who only come home during the holidays, are surprised at how frequently Missoula changes.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Do the Holidays Trigger You? Here’s Where to Find a Meeting in Missoula

We all like to think the holidays are merry, but for many people, it's a stressful time to survive rather than enjoy. It's tough enough trying to stretch a paycheck to cover the rent, the bills, and have enough left over for groceries, let alone having to find some way to buy gifts. It's a time of year when creditors are after folks for skipping payments in favor of traveling home for Christmas. For the service industry and retail workers, this is the busiest time of year and they put up with a LOT of b.s. It's also a celebratory time when, according to one of our recent articles, Montanans 30% of their overall intake for the year. Any of these things, or a combination of all of them, can tempt even the strongest person in recovery to relapse.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

A Montana Artist Creates Awesome Yet Bizarre Squirrel Warriors

This is something I never knew I needed until NOW. Too bad it is a little too late to ask Santa for a "Squirrel Warrior" this year. You see, I have been in the market to add some taxidermy to my house. Mostly because it is the perfect way to "pull a room together." Unfortunately, I am not lucky enough as an outdoorsman to bag a critter worthy of display on the wall. I have been considering having a duck or even a turkey mounted for display. But, then again I have to shoot straighter.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Start 2022 with a Montana ‘First Day Hike’

About 25 years ago, it's said that some hikers in Massachusetts decided to designate a walk in the Blue Hills Reservation on January 1st as a "First Day Hike." Now, all 50 states have some form of the official National First Day Hike, which is in its 10th year. Montana...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Favorite Missoula Attraction Will Be Closed Almost All of January

I would say the craziness of the last two years has seen our family make more trips than normal to Dragon Hollow and a Carousel for Missoula. With the desire to not be indoors with groups of people Dragon Hollow was a perfect outdoor setting for fun. And we also ended up at a couple of birthday parties that included rides on the Carousel. It's easy to forget but we're lucky to have such an awesome place in town for kids to enjoy.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Do Montanans Really Drink THIS MUCH During the Holiday Season?

Last week we shared the results of a survey about how many gallons of beer Montanans consume between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve. Over the holiday period, we put away enough beer to fill 66 Olympic-sized swimming pools! With each pool holding 660,000 gallons of water we're talking about over 43 million gallons of beer being consumed. Pretty wild!
FOOD & DRINKS
96.3 The Blaze

Get Ready Missoula, Single-Digit Temperatures Headed for Montana

Remember a few weeks ago how we would all make the casual small talk with others about how crazy it was to still have 60-degree temperatures so late in the year? For a while, we were wondering if winter weather was ever going to show up. Well, we've had a couple of snow days now and our weather has settled into its typical Christmastime temps. Will we see a white Christmas? Right now the weather guessers say there's a decent chance we will. But aside from the snow, peeking into next week we're looking at a serious cold run of weather.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Illegal Bighorn Sheep Killing Will Make Montana Hunters Irate

Even if you thought it was an elk (really?), you don't just bail and say nothing about it. But even in the isolated Montana wilderness, it was good news that another set of eyes was watching what was happening and took the initiative to report it. While we've included details of the punishment for you, judging by Montana hunters' responses to previous stories of this nature, many will still feel that it's too lenient.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Where Can You Recycle Your Christmas Tree for Free in Missoula?

There's only one thing worse than the time and effort of putting up the Christmas tree for the season. That would, of course, be taking down the Christmas tree after the holiday. At least when you put the tree up you get to enjoy the payoff of your efforts for a few weeks. Taking it down is always a bummer. The house just looks so bare. And it's always a hassle to figure out what to do with a real tree when you're done with it. Well, the good news is you don't have to worry about how to get rid of your tree this year as Missoula Parks and Recreation is getting the word out early about their Christmas Ever-Green tree recycling program.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Score the Gift of Free Lift Tickets With an All-Ages Elf Hunt

We never participated an Elf on a Shelf in our house and judging by the memes with sentiments such as "when you get all cozy in bed and realize you forgot to move the elf," I'm glad we didn't. I will tell you that if I had a dollar for every time someone sent me the "forget Elf on a Shelf" and it's the 'Grohl on a pole' meme I could retire early and buy Christmas gifts for every child in Montana.
HOBBIES
96.3 The Blaze

The Omicron Variant has Arrived in Montana says DPHHS

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reported on Monday afternoon that the state has recorded its first two cases of COVID 19 caused by the new Omicron variant. Magdalene Scott, Communicable Disease Epidemiology Section Supervisor with DPHHS provided details of the first Montana Omicron exposures. “We have...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Senator Tester Announces School Supply Chain Help

Over $5 million will be coming to Montana to help with school supply chain disruptions and food shortages. The funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is from three sources - most of the money ($3,639,000) will be from the Supply Chain Assistance fund, about $800,000 from the USDA Foods Purchases program and $730,000 from the Local Food For Schools Cooperative Agreements. Tester and other Congressmen asked the Department of Agriculture to allow schools to purchase locally, instead of relying exclusively on the supply chain.
EDUCATION
96.3 The Blaze

Nasty Scam Experts Are Setting Traps for You

As Christmas shoppers get a little frantic in these last days before the Big Day, the thieves are increasing their already tricky methods to get your money, and in worse cases, your identity. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen warned against the scam experts with some common sense tips:. When purchasing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
