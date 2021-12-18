Helping those who need it

A room filled with boxes that were all given out for the First Baptist Church food drive. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

Members from First Baptist Church gathered together once again this past Wednesday for their ongoing weekly food drive distribution.

Stacks of boxes filled with juices, chips, fresh produce, fruits and every canned good imaginable were just a few of the items that packed these boxes. The church has it’s own food pantry and it’s filled with items that they both buy themselves and that they get through funds from the government.

At the start of the drive, they had 80 boxes ready to go. An hour later they had to make 20-plus more. Giving out over a hundred boxes isn’t uncommon for them either, something that Nate Smith, who’s in charge of the pantry, shared.

“Sometimes we do about 168 boxes a week and the least amount we’ve probably done was about 112 and we do this every Wednesday,” Smith said. “We’re not like some of the other churches that do a food drive once a month and we’re one of the few churches that do ours like this.”

“There are a lot people around that are need of this food every week and as you can tell by the amount of cars the people always come,” he added.

As the pastor that resides over this church family, the Rev. Lenard Henry was there to help with the food drive. He shared this inspirational story with his members before it started, touching words that everyone might consider this holiday season.

“I’ll tell this story before I pray, because I think it’s important,” he said. “I was coming out of the store and I passed by a gentleman that was sitting in his car and in it was nothing but clothes. I then thought to myself that this man could be living in his car.”

“We don’t really see homelessness in Clinton like in other cities, but it still exists here,” Henry continued. “I thought that was amazing because here I am getting to celebrate and there’s somebody else living in their car. So we need to be grateful and always thankful for what God has done for us.”

“Also, find ways that you can be a blessing for somebody as Christmas approaches,” he added. “It doesn’t always have to be money — it could just be a prayer or phone call, remember it doesn’t always need to be material things.”

For anyone in need of food in the coming future First Baptist Church, located at 900 College St., holds their weekly food drive every Wednesday at 11 a.m.