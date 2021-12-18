ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Remembering Greg Tate, a culture critic who focused on Black music and art

capradio.org
 5 days ago

Tate's whirlwind writing, which appeared in The Village Voice and Rolling Stone, often referenced pop culture, literary theory and the latest slang. He died Dec. 7. Originally broadcast in 1992. Transcript. DAVE DAVIES, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. Greg Tate, an influential writer and critic focusing on Black music...

www.capradio.org

hypefresh.co

Greg Tate, Hip-Hop Journalism’s Father Makes His Final Transition

Hip-hop, art, and culture is taking its unfair share of blows lately. Over the past 3 weeks, the world mourns Young Dolph, Virgil Abloh and now Greg Tate. Greg Tate is a rap critic pioneer who for years made an impeccable influence on the subject of hip-hop. Not to exclude his contributions to the culture of Black excellence.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

There Will Never Be Another Greg Tate

Greg Tate was spectral, mythical, legendary. A giant among critics, the godfather of hip-hop journalism, a paragon of freedom and abundant Blackness. He made us all feel seen. He exhibited such a rarefied level of cool that you couldn’t help but get swept up in it. He was the essence of creative liberation. But most importantly, he was one of us. On the ground. Fiercely curious. A rebel in a designer scarf, driver’s cap, and a flared collar.
MUSIC
MetroTimes

R.I.P. Greg Tate and Barry Harris, two incomparable cultural avatars

On back to back days we received notices that cultural avatar Greg Tate and iconic jazz pianist and composer Barry Harris are with the ancestors. If it’s true they are no longer with us, their contributions are remarkable and everlasting. In one sense they represent polarities on the African...
DETROIT, MI
NPR

Stonecoldboldness: A many-sided memorial to the writing of Greg Tate

Greg Tate was the coolest person I ever met. As I write this I feel like a teenager, leaning wonderstruck into the corner of the school stairwell as my most idolized upperclassman wanders by. In my early days at The Village Voice, when I first encountered Greg, I felt like that sometimes — here was a writer who'd not only mastered the mode of writing to which I aspired, but had reinvented it, right down to the vocabulary, so that music criticism became music itself. It was the 1990s and hip-hop was beginning to define musical America the way it had already owned New York. And here was Greg, in his beret and dreadlocks and scarves, floating butterfly-like through the office holding copy that would push its evolution even further. I saw Greg as cool in the All-American James Dean sense, but immersing in his work I soon realized he was cool in the African diaspora sense: equanimous, seeking in his words and maintaining through his presence a sense of balance that was always expanding, flexible, musical. I think of words he once used to describe Miles Davis: concentration, condensation, stonecoldboldness. That was Greg. The power of his polyryhythmic mind shone through in the tranquil bemusement of his smile.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Nashville Scene

The Weekly Links: Greg Tate, Best Books and Birds Aren't Real

Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share. From GQ: The 50 Best Books of Literary Journalism of the 21st Century.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
downbeat.com

In Memoriam: Greg Tate 1957–2021

The death of cultural critic and practitioner Greg Tate in New York City on Dec. 7 unexpectedly cut short the career of an exceptionally perceptive and expressive voice on jazz and other music, visual art, politics and race in America. He was 64. A poet of the vernacular, Tate’s colorful...
MUSIC
Village Voice

Flying High: Remembering Greg Tate

I only knew Greg Tate to nod hello to in the hallways of the Voice offices, back in the late 1980s and early ’90s. I wasn’t writing for the paper yet, but like so many readers, I had long been dazzled by his uncompromising, often funny, always incandescent prose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Register Citizen

‘Summer of Soul’: How Questlove Tells a Story of Black Music and Culture Almost Erased From History

Ahmir Thompson, better known as Questlove, is the director behind the documentary “Summer of Soul,” which captures an important part of Black history, culture and music. In 1969, the Harlem Cultural Festival took place, a series of concerts that came to be collectively referred to as a Black Woodstock, except unlike Woodstock, it was nowhere to really be seen. The shows were unknown even to most music cognoscenti until Thompson discovered there were over 40 hours of footage in existence, captured by producer Hal Tulchin.
MUSIC
Alternative Press

15 Black artists who are using elements of hyperpop in their music

Hyperpop has always been a genre that is DIY and willing to push musical boundaries. That independence began with its rise in popularity in the mid-2010s and continues into the present. It’s also the reason hyperpop has been able to fluidly blend with a wide range of styles, helping artists make music that is ever more unique and reflective of their individuality.
MUSIC
capradio.org

'Fresh Air' remembers the jazz notables who died in 2021

Earlier this year, Kevin Whitehead noted the passing of Chick Corea and Mario Pavone. Now he remembers a few more players who died in 2021, including Milford Graves, Ralph Peterson and Dave Frishberg. Earlier this year, Kevin Whitehead noted the passing of Chick Corea and Mario Pavone. Now he remembers...
ENTERTAINMENT
bronxnet.org

OPEN BXRx Monday: Celebrating Music, Arts & Culture

On this week's episode of OPEN Bx Rx Monday, Dr. Bob Lee is joined by Naomi Marcus, Publicity Manager for the Riverdale Choral Society, who shares information on how singers can join the choral group as early as next spring and highlight their next event. Then, we get creative with...
BRONX, NY
baystatebanner.com

2021’s music to remember

Jazz musicians released albums this year to celebrate life after incubation brought on by the pandemic. Six albums stand out with enough depth, surprise and harmony to bear listening to weekly. One is a surprising discovery, recorded in 1961 and only released two weeks ago!. “Negro Spiritual Songbook, Volume 2...
MUSIC
MyTexasDaily

5 ways to celebrate diverse arts and culture

(BPT) - No matter where you live, there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate the culture of diverse communities, if you know where to look. To show your support for multicultural artisans, performers and businesses, here are a few ideas to get you started. 1. Check out diverse artists in...
ENTERTAINMENT
xsnoize.com

How Music Helps Students Explore Culture, Arts, and Education

Music can be fun, relaxing, and a great way to socialize, irrespective of your age. Students today might agree with this. But, in fact, as a student, you might be interested to know that there are other ways you can benefit from music. In this article, we discuss 3 ways in which students can explore culture, arts, and education through music.
EDUCATION
Vice

Grace Wales Bonner on the Tate's landmark Caribbean art exhibition

The London-based artist and designer discusses the significance of 'Life Between Islands', and unpacks the work she's contributed to the show. Though best known for the deeply poetic, craftsmanly clothes she creates through her namesake label, Grace Wales Bonner’s work holds its own as confidently in institutional art contexts as it does on runways. A truly interdisciplinary artist, her creative output has warranted a solo show at London’s Serpentine Gallery, and an installation of hers is currently part of an exhibition curated by Antwaun Sargent at the Mayfair outpost of Gagosian. As of last week, you can see her latest work on show in Life Between Islands at Tate Britain, a landmark survey of art born of the rhizomatic relationships between the Caribbean and Britain over the past 70 years.
VISUAL ART

