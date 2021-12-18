ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Remembering 'Vampire Chronicles' author Anne Rice

capradio.org
 5 days ago

Rice, who died Dec. 11, grew up in New Orleans and hit it big in 1976 with her...

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
horrornewsnetwork.net

Anne Rice–Famed Author Of ‘The Vampire Chronicles’–Passes Away

Horror fans this weekend are mourning the tragic loss of Anne Rice, one of the contemporary giants of the genre and of the written word. Rice–perhaps best known for The Vampire Chronicles novels and Lives of the Mayfair Witches series—passed away at the age of 80 due to complications resulting from a stroke, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
CELEBRITIES
capradio.org

Books we love: NPR's top picks for 2021 memoirs

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. From NPR's yearly reading list, Books We Love, we hear suggestions for four memoirs that are well worth your time. CapRadio provides a trusted source of news because of you. As a nonprofit organization, donations from people like you sustain the journalism that allows us to discover stories that are important to our audience. If you believe in what we do and support our mission, please donate today.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Bridget Hanley Dies: ‘Here Come The Brides’ Star, Prolific TV Actress Was 80

Bridget Hanley, star of the late ’60s TV western Here Come The Brides, died Wednesday. The 80-year-old actress had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was living at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills, according to the local paper in Edmunds, Washington, where she grew up. Hanley played the female lead, Candy Pruitt, on ABC’s Brides from 1968-1970. Her character was the love interest of Jeremy Bolt — teen heartthrob Bobby Sherman. Bolt’s brother on the show was played by David Soul, who would soon find fame on Starsky & Hutch. The show was loosely based...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Rice
Extra

Nicole Kidman Talks Recreating a Classic ‘I Love Lucy’ Scene

Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem could be picking up their next Academy Awards as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos.”. Playing a TV icon, however, isn’t easy. Nicole told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay she got over the fear of playing Ball...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Watch Nicole Kidman Discuss Lucille Ball’s Legacy in First Episode of The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios’ ‘Making the Ricardos’ Docuseries

This series was created in paid partnership with Amazon Studios. The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios collaborated on a three-part mini-documentary and podcast series, “Making the Ricardos,” a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the new film Being the Ricardos. The film’s cast and filmmakers — including Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons and writer-director Aaron Sorkin — share intimate stories from preparation to production and reflect on the lasting impact of the groundbreaking series I Love Lucy. In the first episode, “The Icon,” Nicole Kidman gets candid about playing Lucille Ball and the challenge of portraying one of the most iconic actresses, influential comedians and trailblazing women in Hollywood history. Watch the video episode above and listen to the full, uncut podcast interview below.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Nana Project’: Mercedes Ruehl, Nolan Gould & Will Peltz To Star In Mockumentary From Director Robin Givens

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar and Golden Globe winner Mercedes Ruehl (The Fisher King, Hustlers), Nolan Gould (Modern Family, Friends with Benefits) and Will Peltz (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Manifest) have signed on to star in The Nana Project, a mockumentary-style comedy from actor-director Robin Givens (Haunted Trail, Horror Noire), which is scheduled to enter production in the Atlanta area in January. The film is set primarily in Timeless Acres Retirement Home and follows feisty chess master Helen “Nana” Lewis (Ruehl) and her estranged grandsons, Andrew (Gould) and Cody (Peltz). With the support of Nana’s resident friends, the family embarks on a road...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampire#Chronicles#Capradio
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas: Andi Tells Zac and Fatima 'You Look Guilty as Hell' in New Season 4 Trailer — Watch

Tyler Perry’s Sistas fans who thought Season 3 was messy but thrilling better brace for themselves for an explosive and emotional Season 4… if the new trailer is any indication. BET dropped the sizzling-hot promo Wednesday night during the Season 3 finale of the popular and soapy drama, which strongly suggests Zac’s legal problems surrounding his Wall Street wealth are far from over. (Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9/8c.) In one scene, an investigator shows up at Karen’s salon and asks if Zac lives with her. Karen immediately hunts down Zac, and when he asks why she’s so curious...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Actor Oliver Trevena Signs On To Star And Executive Produce Indie Feature ‘Wire Room’

EXCLUSIVE: Having just wrapped the Gerard Butler thriller, The Plane, actor Oliver Trevena signed on to star in and Executive Produce the indie feature film, Wire Room, which began principal photography in Birmingham, Alabama last week.   Written by Brandon Stiefer, Matt Eskandari will direct for Five Star Films.  Randall Emmett and George Furla will also produce alongside Trevena.   “It’s an action-packed script and I’m loving every second of playing the crazy ‘Eddie Flynn.’  Kevin Dillon has been amazing to work with and to star in a movie alongside Bruce Willis is definitely something off my bucket list.  Additionally, it’s been an amazing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Deadline

‘Space Jam’ & ‘The Mindy Project’ Actress Xosha Roquemore Joins Comedy ‘Charlie In The Pandemic’, Pic Underway In Hamptons

EXCLUSIVE: Space Jam: A New Legacy actress Xosha Roquemore has joined comedy Charlie In The Pandemic, which is now filming in the Hamptons. Roquemore joins Reid Scott (Veep,), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious), Adam Pally (Happy Endings), and Dylan Penn (Flag Day). Also joining is newcomer Peter Dager, a graduate of Miami’s New World School Of The Arts, whose alums include Lulu Wang, Andrea Burns and Cote de Pablo. In Charlie In The Pandemic, the Covid bubble is popped when a New York City family hiding out in the Hamptons is surprised by a Bloody Mary-swilling, pot-smoking ‘Charlie’ from their past who brings a lifetime of hurt that might heal them all. Xavier Manrique (Chronically Metropolitan) and his Blind Bulldog Films has teamed up with Jason Dubin’s (The Babysitters), Perry Street Films and Nicholas Schutt to produce. David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) is exec-producing. Manrique is directing a script penned by Schutt (Outer Banks). The film is shooting in New York City and the Hamptons. Roquemore is also known for Lee Daniels’ Precious and series The Mindy Project, I’m Dying Up Here, Black Monday and Cherish The Day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
capradio.org

'Tis the season. David Sedaris reads 'Santaland Diaries'

Years before humorist David Sedaris became a celebrated writer, he worked as a Christmas elf at a Macy's department store in New York. His time as Santa's helper was less than merry and bright. Sedaris wrote about the dark side of holiday spirit in the Santaland Diaries, a sardonic collection...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
capradio.org

Remembering Greg Tate, a culture critic who focused on Black music and art

Tate's whirlwind writing, which appeared in The Village Voice and Rolling Stone, often referenced pop culture, literary theory and the latest slang. He died Dec. 7. Originally broadcast in 1992. Transcript. DAVE DAVIES, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. Greg Tate, an influential writer and critic focusing on Black music and...
HIP HOP
Ok Magazine

Mike Wolfe Finalizes Divorce With Ex Jodi, 'American Pickers' Star Reportedly Ordered To Shell Out Millions In Alimony

Mike Wolfe has reportedly finalized his divorce from ex-wife Jodi Wolfe over a year after the reality TV duo called it quits. Jodi slapped the American Pickers star with divorce papers in June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences," and according to a new report, Mike has been ordered to shell out millions to his ex as part of their divorce agreement.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Deadline

‘FBI’s Missy Peregrym Apprehends Movie Rights To Katherine Center Novel ‘Things You Save In A Fire’

EXCLUSIVE: FBI star Missy Peregrym has made her first move into feature film production. Peregrym, who is the lead FBI Special Agent Maggie Bell alongside Zeeko Zaki in the Dick Wolf ensemble hit CBS series, has optioned film rights to the Katherine Center bestseller Things You Save In A Fire. She will produce it with Jai Khanna’s Oakhurst Entertainment, and shape it as a potential star vehicle for herself. Published in 2019 by St. Martin’s Press, the book focuses on Cassie Hanwell, a lifesaving female firefighter who finds herself with more than a few blazes to put out. One of few...
MOVIES
capradio.org

Mr. Spock's ear tips are donated to the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Vocalizing). Good morning. I'm Scott Detrow. When it comes to "Star Trek's" Mr. Spock, there's one thing we can agree on. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES") DEFOREST KELLEY: (As McCoy) The ears make all the difference. LEONARD NIMOY: (As Mr. Spock) I find your...
CELEBRITIES
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Christmas Story

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Hi Bradley (age 9), your mom told me you were recently asking about the real meaning of Christmas. Allow me to tell you a story: It all started at midnight. There was a blizzard. The wind howled so hard that it whistled. The motor inn’s neon sign […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy