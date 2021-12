Garfield Will Officially Be on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl on Thursday, December 9. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is ready to fight the Monday blues with the newest addition to the platform fighting rooster. It’s official. Garfield will be joining the roster on December 9th, 2021. For those who play the cat that loves lasagna, there are a variety of moves that were revealed in the latest game trailer, including fighting with a plate of pasta, hitting other fighters with a pie, using his teddy bear Pooky as a weapon, and briefly turning into his alter ego, Count Lasagna. Those who already own the game will be able to get him for free with the latest update this week.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO