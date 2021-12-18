Paul Di Filippo Reviews The Fall of Babel by Josiah Bancroft

While Beneath Ceaseless Skies doesn’t typically do theme issues, the fact that each features a pair of stories lets us find synchronous themes pretty often. Issue #338 features two young people facing very different coming-of-age trials. In “The Shape of Wings and Feathers” by Jenny Rae Rappaport, Bryce is a young girl who is facing the most dangerous trial set by her magicians’ school. Her magical development has been far outside the norm, including travel to different realms where she befriends Granny, who teaches her the magic of giants. Bryce is trapped in a magical dome filling with acid and has to win through the trial, but as she becomes more desperate she also becomes less bound by convention; at the same time Granny is doing whatever she can to help from another angle. I found the choice of ending quite strange, as it focuses on Granny’s hope rather than what physically happens to Bryce, but the story is absolutely engaging throughout. “Those Virtues, These Poisons” by Martin Cahill, in contrast, features Pano, who usually relies on the help of his twin brother Rohi. But in this trial where they both receive poison from a twin headed god-snake, Rohi is paralyzed and it is up to Pano to return him safely while under the influence of powerful hallucinogenic venom. Pano has to travel through visions of many people telling him how he’ll fail, which completely reinforces his own beat-down sense of himself. He’ll need a breakthrough in order to have any chance of success.

