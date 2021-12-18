ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Di Filippo Reviews The Fall of Babel by Josiah Bancroft

The Fall of Babel , Josiah Bancroft (Orbit 978-0316518192, trade paperback, 672pp, $17.99) November 2021. As everyone from gymnasts to songwriters knows, “sticking the landing” is essential for creating an artistic triumph. You might be doing great for nine-tenths of your balance-beam ballet or your three-minute pop tune, but unless you...

Paul Di Filippo Reviews Galaxias by Stephen Baxter

Galaxias , Stephen Baxter (Gollancz 978-1473228863, trade paperback, 544pp, $22.84) October 2021. Stephen Baxter’s latest novel is a mind-expanding trip into an unpredictable but scientifically rigorous future—in other words, one of his patented Hard SF wonderworks. But much as I enjoyed it, my reading pleasures only bloomed after I had dashed some of my perhaps not-unwarranted expectations. I was ready to read Wylie and Balmer’s When Worlds Collide, and I got Aldiss’s Greybeard instead. Now, please note that Greybeard is one of my top 50 SF favorites, so this comparison is not a knock. It’s only that the book’s opener primed me for something much different.
Gabino Iglesias Reviews The All-Consuming World by Cassandra Khaw

Cassandra Khaw (Erewhon 978-1645660200, $25.95, 288pp, hc) September 2021. Cover by Ashe Samuels. Once in a while a debut novel comes along that deserves to be on every radar, and Cassandra Khaw’s The All-Consuming World is that kind of book. An explosive, lyrical, foul-mouthed science fiction novel in which technological advances fail to silence the most basic human emotions, The All-Consuming World is an interstellar trip full of violence, anger, broken friendships, and secret agendas that proves Khaw is exactly what readers of their shorter work have known for a long time: Khaw is one of the most exciting voices in contemporary genre fiction.
Karen Burnham reviews Short Fiction: Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Clarkesworld, Strange Horizons, and Hexagon

While Beneath Ceaseless Skies doesn’t typically do theme issues, the fact that each features a pair of stories lets us find synchronous themes pretty often. Issue #338 features two young people facing very different coming-of-age trials. In “The Shape of Wings and Feathers” by Jenny Rae Rappaport, Bryce is a young girl who is facing the most dangerous trial set by her magicians’ school. Her magical development has been far outside the norm, including travel to different realms where she befriends Granny, who teaches her the magic of giants. Bryce is trapped in a magical dome filling with acid and has to win through the trial, but as she becomes more desperate she also becomes less bound by convention; at the same time Granny is doing whatever she can to help from another angle. I found the choice of ending quite strange, as it focuses on Granny’s hope rather than what physically happens to Bryce, but the story is absolutely engaging throughout. “Those Virtues, These Poisons” by Martin Cahill, in contrast, features Pano, who usually relies on the help of his twin brother Rohi. But in this trial where they both receive poison from a twin headed god-snake, Rohi is paralyzed and it is up to Pano to return him safely while under the influence of powerful hallucinogenic venom. Pano has to travel through visions of many people telling him how he’ll fail, which completely reinforces his own beat-down sense of himself. He’ll need a breakthrough in order to have any chance of success.
Nadia Elbaar Reviews Jade Legacy by Fonda Lee

Jade Legacy , Fonda Lee (Orbit 978-0-31644-097-4, $28.00, 736pp, hc) November 2021. Jade Legacy is the final book in Fonda Lee’s Green Bone Saga. The trilogy, starting with Jade City (which won the World Fantasy Award for Best Novel in 2018) and followed by Jade War, presents an ingenious blend of high-stakes mafia plots with the fantastic martial arts of Chinese wuxias.
Paul Di Filippo
Josiah
Locus Bestsellers, December 2021

The Locus Bestsellers for November include top titles Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine), Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace), The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor), and Starlight Enclave by R.A. Salvatore (Harper Voyager US). On the hardcover list, Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir remained...
#Amaranthine Spectrum#Chathrand Voyage#Tower
Booklist Best Adult Books of 2021

Booklist has announced its top adult books of 2021, with 10 categories including Arts & Literature, Fiction, and Genre Fiction. Titles and authors of genre interest follow. The Book of Form and Emptiness, Ruth Ozeki (Viking) Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr (Scribner) Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead (Doubleday) The Love Songs...
