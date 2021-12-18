Star receiver Tetairoa McMillan flips from Oregon to Arizona, becomes highest-rated commit in UA history

Four-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan became the highest-rated recruit to commit to the Arizona Wildcats, after flipping his pledge from Oregon to the UA on Saturday. (Arizona Athletics)

Jedd Fisch and the Arizona football coaching staff did it: T-Mac is an Arizona Wildcat.

Four-star wide receiver Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan, who was a top priority of the UA's 2022 football recruiting class, decommitted from the Oregon Ducks and flipped his pledge to the Wildcats Saturday morning, becoming the highest-rated player in Arizona history.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 185-pound multi-sport star from Servite High School in Anaheim, California is rated by 247Sports.com as the fifth-best wide receiver and 46th-best overall prospect nationally; McMillan edges former Arizona standout defensive back Devin Ross (2006) as the top prospect in UA history, per 247's composite rankings.

McMillan was recently rated as a five-star prospect and the top player from California. He's the fourth four-star prospect in Arizona's '22 class, along with tight end Keyan Burnett, cornerback Ephesians Prysock and outside linebacker Sterling "Deuce" Lane — all from Southern California. Rivals lists McMillan as a five-star prospect and the second-best wide receiver in the '22 recruiting class.

McMillan completes the "Juice County" quartette of Servite stars joining the Wildcats in 2022, joining quarterback Noah Fifita, Burnett — who is the son of former UA linebacker Chester Burnett — and linebacker Jacob Manu. McMillan finished his high school career with 2,640 yards and 34 touchdowns on 179 catches.

The All-American was named the Polynesian High School Player of the Year, California Gatorade Player of the Year, MaxPreps.com's California Player of the Year and the Trinity League — which also has national powerhouses in Mater Dei Catholic and St. John Bosco — MVP.

"He's a baller," Keyan Burnett said of McMillan on ESPN Tucson's "Spears and Ali" on Wednesday. "He goes out there and makes plays. He's an offensive game-changer — really on both sides of the ball, he can play defense, too. You don't see a lot of dudes like him. Having a guy like that will make winning a championship in the Pac-12 a lot easier."

McMillan, Fifita and Burnett are expected to enroll in classes at the UA in for the '22 spring semester.

"It's special. This a special class that we got. Looking at these athletes ... this is big for Arizona," Burnett said.

"Regardless, we're going to come in and change it for the better. Hopefully we can bring winning back to Tucson."