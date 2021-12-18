ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Colorado Caps Weekend Roadtrip

coloradoeagles.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Eagles will face off against the Stockton Heat in the second in a pair of weekend games in California. Last night saw Stockton score three unanswered goals, including a pair on the power play, to defeat the Colorado Eagles, 3-2 in overtime. Eagles forwards Cal Burke and Dalton Smith...

www.coloradoeagles.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

A deep dive into the Colorado Avalanche's salary-cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
NHL
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalton Smith
Person
Luke Martin
Person
Jacob Macdonald
Person
Adam Werner
Person
Jordan Gross
FanSided

Washington Capitals vs. Flyers: Date, Time, Betting Odds, Streaming, More

There is one more Washington Capitals game before Christmas which is tonight before the NHL goes on a temporary pause to combat the latest COVID-19 variant. Their game on Thursday at the New York Islanders has been postponed. It is also unlikely there will be Olympic participation but that’s a topic for another day.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Eagles#Roadtrip#San Jose#The Stockton Heat#Eagles#Sand Bar Radio 99 9#The Point#The Colorado Avalanche#The Numbers Stockton#The Pacific Division
coloradoeagles.com

Eagles Wrap Up Holiday Set Against San Jose

The Colorado Eagles will host the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday for the final night of their back-to-back matchups this week. This marks the team’s sixth matchup against San Jose this year, the fourth at the Budweiser Events Center. The Eagles suffered a 4-1 loss against the Barracuda at...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
Japers' Rink

Breaking: Caps-Flyers Postponed

With Nickas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie already in the League’s COVID-19 protocols, and Justin Schultz and Daniel Sprong pulled off of the ice at this morning’s skate to be retested (after testing positive), the League has gone ahead and sent the Caps and Flyers into the holiday break early:
NHL
coloradoeagles.com

Melnichuk Makes 34 Saves in San Jose’s 4-1 Win over Eagles

LOVELAND, CO. – San Jose goaltender Alexei Melnichuk turned aside 34 of the 35 shots he faced, as the Barracuda defeated the Colorado Eagles, 4-1 on Friday. Barracuda forward Jeffrey Viel notched two goals in the victory, while Jaycob Megna and Adam Raska each finished with a pair of assists. Eagles forward Martin Kaut scored the team’s lone goal with a power-play tally midway through the first period.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy