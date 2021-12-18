ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus

Paris Cancels New Year Fireworks As Omicron Fears Deepen

By AFP bureaus
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paris on Saturday said it was calling off its New Year fireworks as Europe braced for tighter curbs to rein in a highly mutated strain of the coronavirus that is fuelling a resurgence in Covid-19 cases across the world. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has warned that the...

