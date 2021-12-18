ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel Backs Kai Havertz to Succeed After Chelsea Adaptation Period

By Matt Debono
Thomas Tuchel has backed Kai Havertz to succeed at Chelsea insisting he is 'still growing' ahead of his return from illness.

The 22-year-old joined the Blues in the summer of 2020 from Bayer Leverkusen and had a mixed debut campaign in west London. He contracted Covid-19 in his first couple of months in the English capital, before coming into his own at the end of the season to score the winning goal in the Champions League final.

Following Chelsea's absences in recent weeks due to injuries and Covid-19, the Blues have relied on Mason Mount heavily in attack. Havertz missed Thursday night's draw at home to Everton due to illness, but could return against Wolves which may take some of the responsibility off of Mount.

Tuchel has backed the Germany international to do so but is aware of his age and that he is still growing as a player.

"He is trying hard," Tuchel said of Havertz, as quoted by the official Chelsea website. "We don’t need to tell him to score more because he is playing as a striker, a half-striker so he is in exactly where all players demand goals from themselves. All players are demanded to score and assist.

"He is still young and in a process of adapting. He has all the potential and character to be a top player for Chelsea but he is still growing and he is far from being ready. Like I said, he is super young. He is to grow into it. Let’s not be over excited when we have a test tomorrow (Saturday) so who knows."

