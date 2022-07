DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s been ten days since Blue, the emu, went on the lam after being scared by 4th of July fireworks. She escaped from Willow Meadows Farm, a family-run petting zoo near Dell Rapids. Owner Kim Hubers tells Kelo.com news the goal is to use a feed bucket to entice her into an enclosure where they can trap her, lift the pen into a trailer, and bring her home.

