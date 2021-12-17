Poll: What’s the Best Rock + Metal Party Song? – Vote Now

On the 12th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me… FIVE BLOODY AMAZING ARTISTS THAT YOU NEED TO LISTEN TO RIGHT NOW. Sometimes when you know, you just know, and in 2019 vocalist Zach Williams packed up his entire life and drove for 24 hours across the States, to join a band that he’d only actually met once before. I’ll tell you what, I’m bloody glad that he did, because something very special has been born as a product of taking that chance: Dead Eyes. Their debut EP Stability is utter fire, mixing rap with metalcore, but the brilliance of Dead Eyes goes well beyond their incredible music. There’s a message in everything they do, one of self-belief, of support, and their connection to their fanbase as a result is incredible, with the band even inviting fans to their songwriting sessions. They are the real deal. Fall in love with them, right here and right now…

