National Hockey League announces enhanced COVID-19 measures amid rise in cases

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - The National Hockey League (NHL) has announced enhanced COVID-19 measures which include daily testing and restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron variant and a recent increase in positive cases among teams, it said on Saturday. Under the measures players will be tested daily instead of every...

NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
Whittier Daily News

NHL officially withdraws from Olympics amid rising COVID-19 cases

As expected, the NHL pulled the plug on participating in the Winter Olympics in February in Beijing, citing the need to reschedule league games postponed this month due to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases sparked by the omicron variant in North America. The league and its players association made the announcement jointly Wednesday morning.
NHL
elitesportsny.com

NHL postpones another Devils game

On Monday afternoon, the NHL announced the New Jersey Devils will have another game postponed this week. Due to COVID-related issues affecting the Devils, Tuesday’s game in Pittsburgh has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. New Jersey’s game on Thursday against the...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A deep dive into the Colorado Avalanche's salary-cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
NHL
WFLA

NHL to pause season from Wednesday through Christmas Day

(AP) – A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the pause on the season had yet to be announced. Beginning […]
NHL
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Sharks Season Placed On Holiday Pause Amid Growing COVID Concerns

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/AP) — The National Hockey League has decided to start its holiday break a little early this year amid mounting concerns over a rise in new COVID cases among the players on teams both in the United States and in Canada. The San Jose Sharks already had games this week with the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers cancelled. Now their practice facility will be closed at least until Sunday. “Due to the concern about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions, all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Dec. 20...
NHL

