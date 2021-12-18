News and Open Source Releases

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

The Debian project is publishing refreshed media for Debian 11 "Bullseye". The new media carries the version number 11.2. "The Debian project is pleased...

distrowatch.com

PC Gamer

Third AWS outage in two weeks takes down multiple games and services

Amazon Web Services has just had its third outage in just over two weeks, rendering games like Fortnite and New World unplayable. The fault is down to power issues at one of Amazon's data centers in North Viriginia. DownDetector is showing the issues mostly affecting the Epic Games Store including Fortnite and Rocket League, along with Amazon's own New World. Crusader Kings developer Paradox Interactive warned players they may not be able to log in and use services right now thanks to the problems. The outage is also affecting a couple of mobile games like Clash of Clans and Simpson Tapped Out, but this time most of the reported downtime seems to be happening in non-gaming territories.
COMPUTERS
MacRumors Forums

Apple Launches Redesigned Open Source Website

The site includes two main sections, including Featured Projects to showcase a selection of Apple's open source work, and a second section for Releases. The Featured Projects section includes Apple Projects that are led by Apple and developed alongside the open source community, and Community Projects that are headed up by organizations outside of Apple but contributed to by Apple engineers.
BUSINESS
opensource.com

Open source digital painting with Krita

Digital painting is an art form all its own. It obviously emulates the discipline it's named for, but painting in the physical world and a digital environment is unique. Krita is a digital paint application that's seen use at major film production houses, book publishers, and art studios. It specializes in materials emulation, allowing the artist to adjust and fine-tune their tools through a brush engine so that they can achieve exactly the look and drawing feel they need. Krita won't make you a great painter, but if you love to paint, Krita can help you make sure your artwork looks its best.
VISUAL ART
SDTimes.com

SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: WireMock

WireMock is a simulator for HTTP-based APIs that enables users to stay productive when an API that one depends on doesn’t exist or is incomplete. It supports the testing of edge use cases and failure modes that the real API won’t reliably produce. The company behind the project,...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
linuxfoundation.org

LFX Platform: An Update on Growing and Sustaining Open Source

Open source fuels the world’s innovation, yet building impactful, innovative, high-quality, and secure software at scale can be challenging when meeting the growing requirements of open source communities. Over the past two decades, we have learned that ecosystem building is complex. A solution was needed to help communities manage themselves with the proper toolsets in key functional domains.
SOFTWARE
Beta News

Microsoft releases open-source Microsoft-Performance-Tools for Linux-Android for analyzing system performance

Microsoft has released a new collection of open-source tools for analyzing system performance. Building on the tools that the company has already produced for Windows, Microsoft-Performance-Tools for Linux-Android is a set of trace processing tooling that makes it possible to closely monitor app and operating system code. Microsoft-Performance-Tools for Linux-Android...
SOFTWARE
CoinTelegraph

This open-source wallet is Stellar's answer to MetaMask

An open-source wallet has launched that offers a simple way to interact with the Stellar network. Rabet describes itself as "the key" to entering the world of Stellar (XLM), which is one of the world's oldest blockchains after launching in 2014. Through an intuitive app that's available for desktop and...
CELL PHONES
siliconangle.com

MLCommons releases open-source datasets for training speech recognition models

The MLCommons Association, a nonprofit consortium that aims to improve machine learning for the public good, today announced the release of two key new datasets that it says can be leverage by organizations to develop superior artificial intelligence models. The consortium said the People’s Speech Dataset is one of the...
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

Open source file sharing with this Linux tool

In the early days of my Linux experience, I was the technology director of a small PreK-12 school district in the state of New York. Our technology budget was always stretched to the limit. We were a Windows 2000 Active Directory Domain, but we had limited central server disk space and no teacher home directories. In addition, we experienced a dozen or so hard disk failures for staff computers.
COMPUTERS
georgetowner.com

Tech Tip: The Pitfalls of Open-Source Software

Some businesses struggle to obtain the appropriate software solutions, especially if they are on a budget. Some even choose to take advantage of free, open-source software simply because it helps their bottom line. There are some benefits to using open-source software, but there are also dangers involved. What is open-source...
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

An Open Source Detector For Identifying Plastics

One of the challenges involved in recycling plastic is determining the specific type of plastic a given item is actually made of. To keep up with demand, large scale recycling centers rely on various automated systems to separate different types of plastic from a stream of incoming material. But in less technologically advanced parts of the world, workers can find themselves having to manually identify plastic objects; a time consuming and error-prone process.
ENVIRONMENT
inforisktoday.com

The Challenge of Open-Source Software Security

The Log4j vulnerability has underscored once again the widespread dependence on open-source software projects and the lurking risks. It has also brought into question whether software projects such as Log4j, which is maintained by volunteers with the Apache Software Foundation, deserve more attention and resources given the deep impacts a security problem can have.
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

Open source desktop publishing with Scribus

One of my favorite shelves at my local comic book store is the zine rack. Filled with self-published booklets that are too niche, too quirky, or just too individual for any company to spend money on producing, zines are produced by one or two people who have something to say and want to express themselves through text and graphics. Zines are usually created by cutting out blocks of text and graphics and literally pasting them to a master page. Once everything has been laid out, each page is scanned and printed on a copy machine, and distributed to comic book stores, used book stores, Infoshops, and libraries. When you're a computer nerd like me, though, you have easier access to a computer than you do scissors and glue, and my first choice for desktop publishing with open source is Scribus.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

ICYMI: A Recap of 2021 in VMware Open Source Blogs

If 2020 presented a host of unforeseen challenges, 2021 showcased more organizational and individual growth and adaptability than ever before. And in the world of open source, growth and adaptability were consistent themes throughout the year. From project’s making their way into the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Sandbox to our open source experts dropping knowledge on how to make open source more inclusive, it’s clear that 2021 has brought lots of positive development. Let’s recap the blogs that resonated most within our open source community and provide a peek into the trends shaping open source in the future.
TECHNOLOGY
readwrite.com

Is Open Source Software the Inevitable Future?

Open-source software has already proven its potential for improving accessibility, connecting developers together, and reducing costs. Proponents of open source have a long list of benefits they can use to persuade you, and even the naysayers are willing to acknowledge the advantages. But is open source destined to be our...
SOFTWARE
The Conversation U.S.

What is Log4j? A cybersecurity expert explains the latest internet vulnerability, how bad it is and what's at stake

Log4Shell, an internet vulnerability that affects millions of computers, involves an obscure but nearly ubiquitous piece of software, Log4j. The software is used to record all manner of activities that go on under the hood in a wide range of computer systems. Jen Easterly, director of the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, called Log4Shell the most serious vulnerability she’s seen in her career. There have already been hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, of attempts to exploit the vulnerability. So what is this humble piece of internet infrastructure, how can hackers exploit it and what kind of mayhem could ensue? What does...
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

Open source 3D pixel art with Goxel

I make it no secret that I love Lego, but I've moved far away from my Lego collection, and shipping a closet full of classic Lego sets all the way around the world is currently a problematic proposal. I've done a lot of virtualization to solve this problem, from building models in Lego CAD to styling models with a Lego texture in Blender. Recently I discovered Goxel. This shockingly easy 3D modeling application makes no conceit of being Lego-based or even Lego-adjacent. Yet, the sensation of building models with 3D pixels is surprisingly similar to the satisfaction of building with Lego bricks. You can think of Goxel as a pixel paint program, but in 3D.
COMPUTERS
jaxenter.com

Detecting performance regressions with open source Hunter

When developing new features of a complex, distributed, massively scalable software system, it is easy to accidentally degrade its performance, even despite being very careful. Regular code reviews, static code analysis, quality, and performance testing are not enough. In this post, we show how Hunter can be used to analyze thousands of performance metrics regularly and reliably flags performance changes.
SOFTWARE

