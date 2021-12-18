ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SIRT6 regulates SREBP1c-induced glucolipid metabolism in liver and pancreas via the AMPKÎ±-mTORC1 pathway

By Che Bian
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe aim of this study was to determine the mechanism by which SIRT6 regulates glucolipid metabolism disorders. We detected histological and molecular changes in Sprague-Dawley rats as well as in BRL 3A and INS-1 cell lines subjected to overnutrition and starvation. SIRT6, SREBP1c, and glucolipid metabolism biomarkers were identified by fluorescence...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Role of the T cell vitamin D receptor in severe COVID-19

New research provides evidence of an impaired vitamin D gene signature in CD4+ T cells in patients with severe COVID-19. Mechanistically, it is shown that vitamin D alters the epigenetic landscape of CD4+ T cells, as well as inducing key transcription factors such as STAT3, BACH2 and JUN that reduce levels of IFN-Î³ and increase IL-10. These changes generate pro-resolving TH1 cells that may be beneficial in resolving or preventing severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note to: Schnurri-3 regulates BMP9-induced osteogenic differentiation and angiogenesis of human amniotic mesenchymal stem cells through Runx2 and VEGF

Retraction Note to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-020-2279-5 published online 29 January 2020. The Editors-in-Chief have retracted this article due to concerns raised about Figs. 5 and 6. In Fig. 5D, it appears that the partially enlarged image in the sim-shn3 group is not a part of the low-magnification image. Additionally, the images of the BMP9 group detecting CD31 and the BMP9"‰+"‰Shn3 group detecting MECN are very similar. It appears that the images of these two different groups are from a unified tissue specimen. In Fig. 6E, the images of RFP, BMP9 and sim-Shn3 groups appear to derive from the same culture cells. The results of this article are therefore unreliable.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CRIg on liver macrophages clears pathobionts and protects against alcoholic liver disease

Complement receptor of immunoglobulin superfamily (CRIg) is expressed on liver macrophages and directly binds complement component C3b or Gram-positive bacteria to mediate phagocytosis. CRIg plays important roles in several immune-mediated diseases, but it is not clear how its pathogen recognition and phagocytic functions maintain homeostasis and prevent disease. We previously associated cytolysin-positive Enterococcus faecalis with severity of alcohol-related liver disease. Here, we demonstrate that CRIg is reduced in liver tissues from patients with alcohol-related liver disease. CRIg-deficient mice developed more severe ethanol-induced liver disease than wild-type mice; disease severity was reduced with loss of toll-like receptor 2. CRIg-deficient mice were less efficient than wild-type mice at clearing Gram-positive bacteria such as Enterococcus faecalis that had translocated from gut to liver. Administration of the soluble extracellular domain CRIg"“Ig protein protected mice from ethanol-induced steatohepatitis. Our findings indicate that ethanol impairs hepatic clearance of translocated pathobionts, via decreased hepatic CRIg, which facilitates progression of liver disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Interrogating mechanisms of liver fibrosis with omics

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. Important studies in 2021 demonstrated sophisticated developments in the study of liver fibrosis through omics. Cell-specific mapping, single-cell sequencing and deep-learning systems revealed complex intra-hepatic mechanisms and new computational platforms facilitating the research towards drug discovery in liver disease and in fibrosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Identification of flux trade-offs in metabolic networks

Trade-offs are inherent to biochemical networks governing diverse cellular functions, from gene expression to metabolism. Yet, trade-offs between fluxes of biochemical reactions in a metabolic network have not been formally studied. Here, we introduce the concept of absolute flux trade-offs and devise a constraint-based approach, termed FluTO, to identify and enumerate flux trade-offs in a given genome-scale metabolic network. By employing the metabolic networks of Escherichia coli and Saccharomyces cerevisiae, we demonstrate that the flux trade-offs are specific to carbon sources provided but that reactions involved in the cofactor and prosthetic group biosynthesis are present in trade-offs across all carbon sources supporting growth. We also show that absolute flux trade-offs depend on the biomass reaction used to model the growth of Arabidopsis thaliana under different carbon and nitrogen conditions. The identified flux trade-offs reflect the tight coupling between nitrogen, carbon, and sulphur metabolisms in leaves of C3 plants. Altogether, FluTO provides the means to explore the space of alternative metabolic routes reflecting the constraints imposed by inherent flux trade-offs in large-scale metabolic networks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evolution of a histone variant involved in compartmental regulation of NAD metabolism

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology volumeÂ 28,Â pages 1009"“1019 (2021)Cite this article. NAD metabolism is essential for all forms of life. Compartmental regulation of NAD+ consumption, especially between the nucleus and the mitochondria, is required for energy homeostasis. However, how compartmental regulation evolved remains unclear. In the present study, we investigated the evolution of the macrodomain-containing histone variant macroH2A1.1, an integral chromatin component that limits nuclear NAD+ consumption by inhibiting poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 in vertebrate cells. We found that macroH2A originated in premetazoan protists. The crystal structure of the macroH2A macrodomain from the protist Capsaspora owczarzaki allowed us to identify highly conserved principles of ligand binding and pinpoint key residue substitutions, selected for during the evolution of the vertebrate stem lineage. Metabolic characterization of the Capsaspora lifecycle suggested that the metabolic function of macroH2A was associated with nonproliferative stages. Taken together, we provide insight into the evolution of a chromatin element involved in compartmental NAD regulation, relevant for understanding its metabolism and potential therapeutic applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Depletion of NK6 Homeobox 3 (NKX6.3) causes gastric carcinogenesis through copy number alterations by inducing impairment of DNA replication and repair regulation

Genomic stability maintenance requires correct DNA replication, chromosome segregation, and DNA repair, while defects of these processes result in tumor development or cell death. Although abnormalities in DNA replication and repair regulation are proposed as underlying causes for genomic instability, the detailed mechanism remains unclear. Here, we investigated whether NKX6.3 plays a role in the maintenance of genomic stability in gastric epithelial cells. NKX6.3 functioned as a transcription factor for CDT1 and RPA1, and its depletion increased replication fork rate, and fork asymmetry. Notably, we showed that abnormal DNA replication by the depletion of NKX6.3 caused DNA damage and induced homologous recombination inhibition. Depletion of NKX6.3 also caused copy number alterations of various genes in the vast chromosomal region. Hence, our findings underscore NKX6.3 might be a crucial factor of DNA replication and repair regulation from genomic instability in gastric epithelial cells.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

NuMA regulates mitotic spindle assembly, structural dynamics and function via phase separation

A functional mitotic spindle is essential for accurate chromosome congression and segregation during cell proliferation; however, the underlying mechanisms of its assembly remain unclear. Here we show that NuMA regulates this assembly process via phase separation regulated by Aurora A. NuMA undergoes liquid-liquid phase separation during mitotic entry and KifC1 facilitates NuMA condensates concentrating on spindle poles. Phase separation of NuMA is mediated by its C-terminus, whereas its dynein-dynactin binding motif also facilitates this process. Phase-separated NuMA droplets concentrate tubulins, bind microtubules, and enrich crucial regulators, including Kif2A, at the spindle poles, which then depolymerizes spindle microtubules and promotes poleward spindle microtubule flux for spindle assembly and structural dynamics. In this work, we show that NuMA orchestrates mitotic spindle assembly, structural dynamics and function via liquid-liquid phase separation regulated by Aurora A phosphorylation.
NUMA, IA
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Controlling the metabolism of cancer cells

Cancer cells show unchecked rapid growth beyond tissue boundaries that is no longer stopped by normal control mechanisms. Due to this rapid growth, the metabolism of cancer cells is altered compared to that of cells that grow normally. Cancer cells use this metabolism to provide molecular building blocks and to meet their high energy needs. It has also been known for some time that metabolic intermediates activate specific receptors on the surface of cells. One such metabolite is succinate, which specifically activates a receptor found in various types of tumor.
CANCER
Nature.com

Hypoxia-induced Fascin-1 upregulation is regulated by Akt/Rac1 axis and enhances malignant properties of liver cancer cells via mediating actin cytoskeleton rearrangement and Hippo/YAP activation

In solid tumors, hypoxia facilitates malignant progression of cancer cells by triggering epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and cancer stemness. Fascin-1, an actin-bundling protein, takes part in the formation of many actin-based cellular structures. In the present study, we explored the potential functions of hypoxia-induced upregulation of Fascin-1 in liver cancer. Transcriptome RNA-sequencing was conducted to identify hypoxia-related genes. The potential functions of Fascin-1 were evaluated by western blot, transwell migration and invasion assays, sphere-formation assay, tumor xenograft growth, gelatin zymography analysis, immunofluorescence, cell viability assay, soft agar assay, and flow cytometry. We found that Fascin-1 was upregulated by hypoxia in liver cancer cell lines, elevated in liver cancer patients and correlated with larger tumor size, lymph node metastasis, distant metastasis, and shorter overall survival. Knockdown of Fascin-1 suppressed migration, invasion, EMT, stemness, and tumor xenograft growth of liver cancer cells under both normoxia and hypoxia conditions, while forced Fascin-1 expression showed opposite effects. Moreover, hypoxia-induced upregulation of Fascin-1 was regulated by the Akt/Rac1 signaling, and inhibition of Akt/Rac1 signaling by EHop-016 and MK-2206 restrained migration, invasion, EMT, and stemness of liver cancer cells under hypoxia. Furthermore, Fascin-1 knockdown suppressed MMP-2 and MMP-9 expression, impaired actin cytoskeleton rearrangement, inactivated Hippo/YAP signaling, and increased Sorafenib sensitivity in liver cancer cells. Our study provided a novel insight of Fascin-1 in regulating migration, invasion, EMT, and stemness of liver cancer cells under normoxia and hypoxia conditions.
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: A new foe in folate metabolism

In the version of this article initially published, a versioning error during composition led to mistakes in the order and completeness of the author list and in-text citations of ref. 3. The errors have been corrected in the online version of the article. Genome Institute of Singapore, Agency for Science,...
CANCER
Nature.com

COVID-19 induces new-onset insulin resistance and lipid metabolic dysregulation via regulation of secreted metabolic factors

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 427 (2021) Cite this article. Abnormal glucose and lipid metabolism in COVID-19 patients were recently reported with unclear mechanism. In this study, we retrospectively investigated a cohort of COVID-19 patients without pre-existing metabolic-related diseases, and found new-onset insulin resistance, hyperglycemia, and decreased HDL-C in these patients. Mechanistically, SARS-CoV-2 infection increased the expression of RE1-silencing transcription factor (REST), which modulated the expression of secreted metabolic factors including myeloperoxidase, apelin, and myostatin at the transcriptional level, resulting in the perturbation of glucose and lipid metabolism. Furthermore, several lipids, including (Â±)5-HETE, (Â±)12-HETE, propionic acid, and isobutyric acid were identified as the potential biomarkers of COVID-19-induced metabolic dysregulation, especially in insulin resistance. Taken together, our study revealed insulin resistance as the direct cause of hyperglycemia upon COVID-19, and further illustrated the underlying mechanisms, providing potential therapeutic targets for COVID-19-induced metabolic complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Improving outcomes in glomerular disease

Glucocorticoid exposure remains a major contributor to morbidity and mortality in patients with immune-mediated kidney disease. Recent clinical trials have tested novel potential therapies for these patients and showed that glucocorticoid doses can be reduced without compromising efficacy. Key advances. C5a receptor antagonism with avacopan is effective in combination with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

CD82 protects against glaucomatous axonal transport deficits via mTORC1 activation in mice

Glaucoma is a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide and is characterized by progressive optic nerve degeneration and retinal ganglion cell loss. Axonal transport deficits have been demonstrated to be the earliest crucial pathophysiological changes underlying axonal degeneration in glaucoma. Here, we explored the role of the tetraspanin superfamily member CD82 in an acute ocular hypertension model. We found a transient downregulation of CD82 after acute IOP elevation, with parallel emergence of axonal transport deficits. The overexpression of CD82 with an AAV2/9 vector in the mouse retina improved optic nerve axonal transport and ameliorated subsequent axon degeneration. Moreover, the CD82 overexpression stimulated optic nerve regeneration and restored vision in a mouse optic nerve crush model. CD82 exerted a protective effect through the upregulation of TRAF2, which is an E3 ubiquitin ligase, and activated mTORC1 through K63-linked ubiquitylation and intracellular repositioning of Raptor. Therefore, our study offers deeper insight into the tetraspanin superfamily and demonstrates a potential neuroprotective strategy in glaucoma treatment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A counter-enzyme complex regulates glutamate metabolism in Bacillus subtilis

Multi-enzyme assemblies composed of metabolic enzymes catalyzing sequential reactions are being increasingly studied. Here, we report the discovery of a 1.6"‰megadalton multi-enzyme complex from Bacillus subtilis composed of two enzymes catalyzing opposite ('counter-enzymes') rather than sequential reactions: glutamate synthase (GltAB) and glutamate dehydrogenase (GudB), which make and break glutamate, respectively. In vivo and in vitro studies show that the primary role of complex formation is to inhibit the activity of GudB. Using cryo-electron microscopy, we elucidated the structure of the complex and the molecular basis of inhibition of GudB by GltAB. The complex exhibits unusual oscillatory progress curves and is necessary for both planktonic growth, in glutamate-limiting conditions, and for biofilm growth, in glutamate-rich media. The regulation of a key metabolic enzyme by complexing with its counter enzyme may thus enable cell growth under fluctuating glutamate concentrations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metabolic transitions

As a tumour develops, metabolic reprogramming occurs to match its increasing energy and biosynthesis demands. To examine the metabolic evolution of a tumour as it progresses step-wise from preneoplasia to overt cancer, Nie et al. performed metabolomics profiling on samples obtained from patients to show that metabolic pathways are progressively disrupted during the development of invasive lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD).
CANCER
Nature.com

Nutrient metabolism in the liver and muscle of juvenile blunt snout bream (Megalobrama amblycephala) in response to dietary methionine levels

A 75-day rearing trial was designed to study the response of juvenile Megalobrama amblycephala to dietary methionine (Met) levels. Three practical diets with graded Met levels (0.40%, 0.84% and 1.28% dry matter) were prepared to feed the juvenile fish. The results showed that the 0.84% Met diet significantly improved the growth compared with 0.40% diets. Compared with 0.84% and 1.28% Met, 0.40% Met significantly increased the hepatic lipid content, while decreasing the muscular lipid and glycogen contents.Â 0.40% Met decreased the protein levels of phospho-Eukaryotic initiation factor 4E binding protein-1 (p-4e-bp1), 4e-bp1 and Ribosomal protein S6 kinase 1 in the liver, compared with 0.84% diet, while an increasing trend was observed in theÂ muscle. Met supplementation tended to decrease and increase lipid synthesis in the liver and muscle, respectively, via changing mRNA levels of sterol regulatory element-binding protein 1, fatty acid synthetase and acetyl-CoA carboxylase. 1.28% dietary Met promoted fatty acid Î²-oxidation and lipolysis in both the liver and muscle by increasing carnitine palmitoyl transferase 1, peroxisome proliferator activated receptor alpha, lipoprotein lipase and lipase mRNA levels. Compared with 0.40% and 0.84% dietary Met, 1.28% Met enhanced the mRNA levels of hepatic gluconeogenesis related genes phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase (pepck), and glucose-6-phosphatase, and muscular glycolysis related genes phosphofructokinase (pfk), and pyruvate kinase (pk). The mRNA levels of hepatic pfk, pk and glucokinase were markedly downregulated by 1.28% Met compared with 0.84% level. Muscular pepck, glycogen synthase, and hepatic glucose transporters 2 mRNA levels were induced by 1.28% Met. Generally, deficient Met level decreased the growth of juvenile Megalobrama amblycephala, and the different nutrient metabolism responses to dietary Met were revealed in the liver and muscle.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Dapagliflozin, metformin, monotherapy or both in patients with metabolic syndrome

The present study evaluated the effects of dapagliflozin, a SGLT2 inhibitor, or dapagliflozin plus metformin versus metformin monotherapy in patients with metabolic syndrome. This study included patients who admitted in Jiangxi Provincial People's Hospital from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019 and were diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. A total of 248 participants were randomly assigned to divide into three groups: dapagliflozin group; metformin group; dapagliflozin in combined with metformin group. Dapagliflozin group and metformin group were associated with similar improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. Relative to dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy, dapagliflozin combined with metformin provided greater improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. So did HOMA-IR scores, fasting plasma insulin and inflammatory indicators (hsCRP, PMN/HDL-C and Monocytes/HDL-C). Dapagliflozin improved all components of metabolic syndrome in patients with metabolic syndrome. Furthermore, dapagliflozin combined with metformin showed more meaningful improvements in any of components of metabolic syndrome than dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The relationship between day-to-day variability in home blood pressure measurement and multiple organ function

Blood pressure variability (BPV) is associated with the prognosis of cardiovascular diseases. However, it is unclear how BPV is related to various organs. The aim of this study is to investigate the association between BPV and multiple organ functions. A total of three hundred fifteen participants (114 males; mean age: 70"‰Â±"‰9 years) participated in a community health checkup held in Tarumizu City. Home blood pressure (BP) was measured using a HEM-9700T (OMRON Healthcare, Kyoto, Japan). Day-to-day BPV was evaluated by the coefficient of variation (CV) of home BP measured in the morning for one month. N-terminal pro B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-pro BNP) and high-sensitivity (hs-)troponin T were measured as cardiac biomarkers. Liver stiffness and renal function were evaluated using the Fibrous-4 (Fib4) index and estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), respectively. NT-pro BNP and hs-troponin T were divided by the median value. Fib4 index greater than 2.67 and eGFR less than 60"‰mL/min/1.73 m2 were defined as high Fib4 index and low eGFR, respectively. In a multivariable logistic regression analysis, the CV of systolic BP was significantly associated with high NT-pro BNP, high Fib 4 index, and low eGFR, but not with high hs-troponin T. In contrast, the CV of diastolic BP was not associated with low eGFR, and the other three biomarkers had the same results as systolic BP. In conclusion, day-to-day BPV of systolic BP is independently associated with NT-pro BNP, eGFR, and Fib4 index, but not with hs-troponin T. In contrast, diastolic BPV was not found to be associated with eGFR.
HEALTH
Nature.com

HIF-1Î±-activated long non-coding RNA KDM4A-AS1 promotes hepatocellular carcinoma progression via the miR-411-5p/KPNA2/AKT pathway

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of liver cancer with poor clinical outcomes. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) are extensively involved in the tumorigenesis and progression of HCC. However, more investigations should be carried out on novel lncRNAs and their effects on HCC. Here we identified a novel lncRNA KDM4A-AS1, which was aberrantly overexpressed in HCC tissues, associated with unfavorable clinical features and poor prognosis of patients. KDM4A-AS1 promoted HCC cell proliferation, migration, and invasion in vitro and contributed to HCC growth and lung metastasis in vivo. Mechanistically, KDM4A-AS1 was inversely modulated by miR-411-5p at the post-transcriptional level and facilitated Karyopherin Î±2 (KPNA2) expression by competitively binding miR-411-5p, thereby activating the AKT pathway. KPNA2 silencing, miR-411-5p overexpression, and AKT inhibitor (MK2206) consistently reversed KDM4A-AS1-enhanced proliferation, mobility, and EMT of HCC cells. KDM4A-AS1 was identified as a novel hypoxia-responsive gene and transactivated by hypoxia-inducible factor 1Î± (HIF-1Î±) in HCC cells. In turn, KDM4A-AS1 regulated HIF-1Î± expression through the KPNA2/AKT signaling pathway. Hence, this study revealed a novel hypoxia-responsive lncRNA, KDM4A-AS1, which contributed to HCC growth and metastasis via the KDM4A-AS1/KPNA2/HIF-1Î± signaling loop. Our findings provide a promising prognostic and therapeutic target for HCC.
CANCER

