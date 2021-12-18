ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Most Hated Word – ‘Mandate’

Post-Journal
 5 days ago

There has been a lot in press these days about how people don’t want to have a vaccine “mandate,” that whether or not one gets vaccinated against COVID is an individual choice and that the government should not require it. It made me think of government...

www.post-journal.com

Jenn Leach

$2,000/month Stimulus in 2022?

Is there a chance of a stimulus payment of $2,000/month per household coming to the U.S. in 2022?. The Child Tax Credit ended in December with the final payment going out on December 15, 2021. There have been talks about it continuing into 2022 with up to $2,000 per month per household being available to those who are eligible.
Fox News

How Democrats can actually pass Build Back Better in 2022

With 10 surprise words uttered on "Fox News Sunday," Sen. Joe Manchin became both the target of deflating ire from his Democrat colleagues and a singular example of party-bucking courage to his Republican friends across the aisle. Responding to a question from Bret Baier about the Build Back Better Act,...
wchstv.com

West Virginians react to Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at the center of political attention after voicing his opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan. The Build Back Better Act has many provisions, including free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, up to a $3,600 per family...
The Atlantic

Biden Won Big With a Bad Hand

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is taking heat for sinking, at least for the moment, the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act. But before pointing fingers, Democrats should use those fingers to count votes. The past may cast some light on the politics of narrow majorities. Republicans had...
chronicle99.com

Another Stimulus Check for Social Security recipients? Senior Citizens Lobby for $1,400 Payments

The newsweek.com reports that Senior Citizen’s League is raising funds to lobby Congress to support additional aid in the form of stimulus checks. With the Omicron strain wreaking havoc in the US and other parts of the world, the risk of another lockdown or such stringent is very much a possibility. Therefore the Senior Citizen’s League is lobbying for additional stimulus checks of $1,400 targeted to Social Security recipients amid the ongoing pandemic.
CBS Minnesota

Computer Issue Affecting Minnesota State Workers Resolved

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State officials say a computer issue that affected employees from several state agencies from accessing their work computers has been fixed. Minnesota IT Services said Wednesday afternoon that the issue has been resolved and service has been restored. Earlier in the day, the agency said it was working with vendors to fix the computer problem. State departments and agencies affected by the issue included the Department of Human Services, MNsure, the Department of Corrections, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Administration, the Board of Water and Soil Resources, the Bureau of Mediation Services,...
