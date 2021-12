Let’s be honest, we’ve all jammed to Carrie Underwood’s 2007 hit “All-American Girl” a time or a million… And you best believe I’d probably pay a lot of money to have the chance to get on stage and sing my heart out to the song with her by my side. And for one lucky bride-to-be, she had the golden opportunity. Underwood began her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency shows on December 1st at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. At her […] The post Carrie Underwood Brings Bride-To-Be On Stage For “All-American Girl” Duet In Las Vegas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 15 MINUTES AGO