OpTic took down Sentinels on their first offline in Halo Infinite, sending their rivals down to the lower championship bracket at the HCS Kickoff Major in Raleigh. Both teams came into their upper championship bracket series firing on all cylinders, with a perfect open bracket run from Sentinels and a flawless showing from OpTic in Group A of pool play (three 3-0 wins). The series started with CTF on Aquarius, with both teams showing their experience by playing for frags before making plays on the flag. OpTic’s ability to play patiently and hide deep on the enemy side was the difference-maker, giving them map one with a 2-0 scoreline.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO