National Hockey League announces enhanced COVID-19 measures amid rise in cases

By Thompson Reuters
 4 days ago
(Reuters) – The National Hockey League (NHL) has announced enhanced COVID-19 measures which include daily testing and restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron variant and a recent increase in positive cases among teams, it said on Saturday. Under the measures players will be tested daily instead of...

