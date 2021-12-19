Piers Corbyn has now made an anti-vaxx rap and it’s truly dreadful

Everyone’s favourite crank Piers Corbyn is at it again with another ludicrous song and this time he is rapping about not taking the coronavirus vaccine.

The ditty, which was posted via a video and on Twitter, is apparently called: “I’m not a loser, I don’t want the booster” and is rapped by a rapper called Remeece as well as Corbyn.

The video - which appears to be taken at the latest anti-lockdown protest today in London - shows Corbyn and his rapper friend walking through crowds with microphones while masked police look away.

Notable lyrics they shout out include: “I’m not a loser, I don’t want the booster” and “don’t take the vaccine, don’t take the vaccine.”

The rap also claims “[Matt] Hancock tried to run and got his feet tied, he cried”, whatever that means, and calls Pfizer and Moderna “tools”

Unbelievably, it is not the first time Corbyn has tried to win hearts and minds through the power of song. Indeed, last month he and his political party released a song against masks in which they claimed wearing a mask to stop the spread of Covid was “like trying to keep a fart in your trousers.”

Reacting to the rap, people thought it was incredibly cringe and could barely believe it wasn’t a parody:

It takes all sorts to make a world...