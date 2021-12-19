ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Piers Corbyn has now made an anti-vaxx rap and it’s truly dreadful

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjBEL_0dQZaf5e00

Everyone’s favourite crank Piers Corbyn is at it again with another ludicrous song and this time he is rapping about not taking the coronavirus vaccine.

The ditty, which was posted via a video and on Twitter, is apparently called: “I’m not a loser, I don’t want the booster” and is rapped by a rapper called Remeece as well as Corbyn.

The video - which appears to be taken at the latest anti-lockdown protest today in London - shows Corbyn and his rapper friend walking through crowds with microphones while masked police look away.

Notable lyrics they shout out include: “I’m not a loser, I don’t want the booster” and “don’t take the vaccine, don’t take the vaccine.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The rap also claims “[Matt] Hancock tried to run and got his feet tied, he cried”, whatever that means, and calls Pfizer and Moderna “tools”

Unbelievably, it is not the first time Corbyn has tried to win hearts and minds through the power of song. Indeed, last month he and his political party released a song against masks in which they claimed wearing a mask to stop the spread of Covid was “like trying to keep a fart in your trousers.”

Reacting to the rap, people thought it was incredibly cringe and could barely believe it wasn’t a parody:

It takes all sorts to make a world...

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Radio 1 host creatively avoids reading out name of explicit anti-Boris Johnson song on Christmas Top 40

BBC Radio One was backed into a very awkward corner on Christmas Eve after a song called ‘Boris Johnson is Still a F**king C**t’ made it to number five on the official Christmas Top 40.The song by satirical punk group The Kunts lead a strong campaign in the weeks leading up to the Christmas Number One being announced and even won support from former anti-Christmas number one chart-toppers Rage Against the Machine.Despite the songs crass lyrics people clearly have a taste for sticking it to the establishment at this time of year and especially the government and the song...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Queen’s Brian May tests positive for COVID-19: “it has been a truly horrible few days”

Queen guitarist Brian May has revealed he’s tested positive for COVID-19, calling it a “truly horrible few days.”. The musician shared the news on his Instagram page over the weekend. “Yep. The shocking day finally came for me,” he wrote. “The dreaded double red line. And yes – definitely NO sympathy please – it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK. And I will tell the tale.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Ricky Gervais doesn’t hold back his thoughts on Boris Johnson’s government

Ricky Gervais has well and truly lambasted Boris Johnson and the Tory government over their alleged Covid rule-breaking shenanigans that are said to have taken place while people across the country were banned from visiting loved ones in hospitals or attending funerals.Reports from The Mirror emerged of an alleged Downing Street Christmas party last year when London was under Tier 3 restrictions, along with claims of similar events occurring around this time. While Johnson “apologised unreservedly” for the party and asked the Cabinet Secretary to investigate, he remains adamant that rules were followed.More recently, a photo was obtained by...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapping#Sikh#Covid 19 Vaccine
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance fiance star Ari lost 50 lbs in a totally bizarre way

Ari from 90 Day Fiance has clearly dropped the pounds since joining the cast of 90 Day Fiance. You might think she done an exercise or diet regime, but how she done it is totally unexpected. TLC star Ariela Weinberg‘s relationship with Biniyam has been airing on-screen since Season 2.
WEIGHT LOSS
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH
BGR.com

This twisted Netflix psychological horror movie has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals are here and you won’t believe how good they are! As we’ve documented on several occasions now, 2021’s lucrative book-to-TV-and-movie adaptation train keeps rolling right along — powered by our incessant need for new streaming content, as well as source material for the big-budget theatrical fare we all enjoy. One of the best recent examples of this is Fever Dream, a Netflix original movie that was just added to the streamer last month. It’s based on Samanta Schweblin’s novel of the same name. And it’s in line with a trend we continue to see...
Glamour

Miley Cyrus Has Skunk Hair Now, and It Truly Looks So Good

Miley Cyrus just debuted skunk hair—translation: blonde hair with black streaks—and she looks so good. Miley Cyrus has always been one to experiment with her hair. She’s tried a mullet, gone super-short, and even done a style that was similar to her iconic character, Hannah Montana. This...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lil Mama Breaks Silence After Jay-Z And Alicia Keys Speak On The 2009 VMAs Cultural Moment

Following Alicia Keys and Jay-Z both sharing their thoughts on the unforgettable 2009 VMAs moment when Lil Mama jumped on stage towards the end of their “Empire State of Mind” performance, the Voice of the Young People rapper has now released a statement thanking them. “I appreciate hearing this portion of last nights conversation. This has always been my stance, Love,” shared the Harlem-bred rapper-actress with a clip of the conversation’s audio. “Love for both my big brother, big sister, and my city. It brings clarity to all of us as a community to actually hear these words from our legendary...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

141K+
Followers
7K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy