2nd annual “Tom and Gerri’s Christmas Wish” a success

Arriving by sleigh, right down Santa Claus lane, better known as 700 South in Claypool, Santa came to town. On Saturday, The Echoes of the Past played host to 200 children of all ages from around the area waiting to give Santa their last-minute Christmas list. From Barbies to Nintendo Switches, Playstations and bikes, Santa heard all of their heart-felt wishes for this Christmas season. The drizzle of rain didn’t stop the kids from enjoying a sleigh ride, provided by Sam Hedington. Many crafts were made with the help from Packerton United Methodist Church. Everyone who attended feasted on hot chocolate and cookies galore. Echoes of the Past would like to thank the many volunteers who helped with this event and those who furnished cookies, according to a news release. They also thank Monteith Tire for their donation of candy canes, Packerton United Methodist Church for the goody bags handed out to each of the children, Russell Rose for the use of his sleigh and Santa for taking the time out of his busy schedule to be with us during his busy time of year.

CLAYPOOL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO