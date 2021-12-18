ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

2nd annual “Tom and Gerri’s Christmas Wish” a success

By Tammy Keop Contributed
Kanabec County Times Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year when two local men, Tom Koep and Wally Joos, both passed away from complications from COVID, their families were looking for a way to honor them by giving back to a community in which they both lived and raised their...

www.moraminn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Mountaineer

Christmas wish list can dictate the season's experience

In childhood that question filled us with excitement and anticipation. But as adults who can now likely buy whatever we want, perhaps a better question is this: What do you want during the season of Christmas? Where’s the focus of your desire this time of year?. Why is this...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Larrell Murchison’s second annual Christmas giveaway is a huge community success

ELIZABETHTOWN — Larrell Murchison, the pride of Elizabethtown and East Bladen High, sponsored a Christmas giveaway for families in need on Wednesday. The second-year pro defensive lineman for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans provided mostly bicycles. His mother, Glenda Murchison, and some of her best helper “elfs” helped parents and some of the youngsters with selections.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
foxsanantonio.com

World Lolei holds 2nd annual 'Christmas Cash for Kids' giveaway

SAN ANTONIO - Christmas came early this year for some children thanks to local non-profit World Lolei. It's the group's second annual "Christmas Cash for Kids" giveaway. The children who were pre-selected had access to $6,500 to buy presents. Organizers of the event said they want to give back to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Boy's Wish to Not Spend Christmas at Hospital Comes True

A young boy from Allen had just one Christmas wish this year – to not spend it at the hospital for his cancer treatment. This week, 10-year-old Isacc Young has something good to celebrate. His wish came true. “It was hard the first few times because we were in...
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Covid
theirregular.com

Lord Quimby Pond’s annual Christmas newsletter

I wish you a Wicked-Good Merry Maine Coon Christmas and a Catnip-filled 2022. Similar Calico greetings are extended to you from my sister Muffins. Our Canine Consultants, Bernie & Billie, send to you Yuletide Prancing and Tail Wags. I am pleased to report to you the Proceedings of the 29th...
ANIMALS
thepostnewspaper.net

Dickinson City’s Annual Christmas Parade

Dickinson Pride On Display at City’s Annual Christmas Parade. It’s holiday season in Dickinson! We’ve got 30+ groups / floats and counting registered for our Christmas Parade on Thursday, December 9. Check out some of our participants:. Dickinson Fire Marshall. Dickinson ISD Education Foundation Book Bus. Lighthouse...
DICKINSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
devinenews.com

2nd Annual Heart of a Mustang Toy Drive a success

There were smiles, tears, huge hugs and a ton of cheer Sunday afternoon at the Natalia Junior High Cafeteria during the 2nd Annual Heart of a Mustang Toy Drive held in memory of the late Trudy Smith. Toy Drive Volunteers, The Grinch, Santa Claus, the Mustang Mascot, DJ Jon Mendez and the Natalia Fire Department were all on hand to make sure this was a day 115+ Natalia children would never forget.
NATALIA, TX
Times-Union Newspaper

Echoes Of The Past Santa Hears Children’s Christmas Wishes

Arriving by sleigh, right down Santa Claus lane, better known as 700 South in Claypool, Santa came to town. On Saturday, The Echoes of the Past played host to 200 children of all ages from around the area waiting to give Santa their last-minute Christmas list. From Barbies to Nintendo Switches, Playstations and bikes, Santa heard all of their heart-felt wishes for this Christmas season. The drizzle of rain didn’t stop the kids from enjoying a sleigh ride, provided by Sam Hedington. Many crafts were made with the help from Packerton United Methodist Church. Everyone who attended feasted on hot chocolate and cookies galore. Echoes of the Past would like to thank the many volunteers who helped with this event and those who furnished cookies, according to a news release. They also thank Monteith Tire for their donation of candy canes, Packerton United Methodist Church for the goody bags handed out to each of the children, Russell Rose for the use of his sleigh and Santa for taking the time out of his busy schedule to be with us during his busy time of year.
CLAYPOOL, IN
whmi.com

Howell City's Annual Holiday Fundraiser Deemed A Success

Howell City staff and Council again came together to make the holidays a little bit brighter for two local families and animals. The City recently held its 3rd annual Bottle Drive Fundraiser and a Collection Challenge for the Livingston County Animal Shelter. Each year during the holiday season, City staff and Council participate in a competition between departments to raise money through a bottle drive and cash donations.
HOWELL, MI
portwashington-news.com

Port Washington’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

On Sunday, Dec. 5, the Port Washington Christmas celebration and tree lighting was held in Blumenfeld Park. The event has been celebrated for 24 years now and is loved by the community who comes to witness the tree lighting. Being able to gather and celebrate the story, music, and joy of Christmas with hundreds of Port Washington neighbors is a tradition the town enjoys keeping alive.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
keuka.edu

Keuka College’s Annual Angel Tree Project is a Success

KEUKA PARK, N.Y.— Among Keuka College’s core values is creating a sense of community. No effort better reflects that value than the College’s annual Angel Tree Project. Through the Angel Tree Project, students, faculty, and staff select a paper angel containing a child’s age, gender, and wish list, then donate the gifts requested. The presents are wrapped and delivered to children’s homes – by none other than Santa Claus.
KEUKA PARK, NY
Springfield News Sun

Oesterlen to host 2nd annual Christmas light drive-thru

Oesterlen Services For Youth will host its second annual Festival of Lights drive-through starting Thursday. The holiday light display will be held each night from 6 to 9 from Dec. 16 to Sunday, Dec. 26, at 1918 Mechanicsburg Road in Springfield. Oesterlen’s 100-acre campus will be lit up with more...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
phillyfunguide.com

Found Wandering's Annual Christmas Benefit Concert

Found Wandering will be performing their annual Christmas Benefit Concert this Sunday, December 19th at 7pm at Narberth Presbyterian Church. The will be performing songs from all 3 of their Christmas albums, including rearranged versions of traditional Christmas hymns along with contemporary Christmas songs by artists like James Brown, Toots and the Maytals and Jackson Browne.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy