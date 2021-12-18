ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

AP source: Jags fired Meyer for cause, don't intend to pay

By MARK LONG
westplainsdailyquill.net
 5 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was fired for cause and the team does not intend to pay him for the final four...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Antonio Brown reaches settlement with former live-in chef

Antonio Brown and his former live-in chef, who revealed that the Bucs receiver used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card — resulting in a three-game suspension for Brown and others — have settled their financial dispute. Steven Ruiz, the owner of Taste ThatLA, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Mississippi State WR released by Dallas Cowboys

Osirus Mitchell will be looking for a new NFL opportunity. The Dallas Cowboys announced the release of the former Mississippi State wide receiver on Monday. Mitchell is in his first professional season after playing at Mississippi State from 2016-20. He redshirted in 2016 and then played 36 games over the next 4 years, recording 107 receptions for 1,413 yards and 14 touchdowns. Mitchell’s scoring high came in 2019 (6 touchdowns) but he logged his most catches (47) and receiving yards (505) in 2020 under Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Urban Meyer Comments

Jimmy Johnson isn’t blaming Urban Meyer nearly as much as some other fans and media are. Meyer got fired by Jacksonville last week after a 2-11 start to the season, plus a whole lot of drama as well. There were multiple reports that came out about Meyer’s locker room...
NFL
thespun.com

1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Fla#American Football#Ap
JetsCountry

Ex-Jets Scout Warns New York Not to Draft Chris Olave

For quarterback Zach Wilson to have a chance to succeed, the Jets must surround him with as much offensive firepower as possible. Does that mean the Jets will select wide receiver Chris Olave out of Ohio State?. With receivers Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole and Braxton Berrios all scheduled to become...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

'They Were Sold a Lie': Brady Quinn Defends Urban Meyer After Jags Firing

Brady Quinn: “They were sold a lie and they were fooled; even some of the oddsmakers with Urban Meyer getting fired. Initially, the line opened before the news broke [of Meyer’s firing], the Jaguars being 3.5-point favorites to beat the Texans. Then Meyer gets fired and the line JUMPS. The Jaguars actually got two more points in some books, and it went up to 4.5 points when it was all said and done. A bunch of people hopped on this idea that ‘Urban Meyer was the problem’, and then they get drummed by another 2-11 team. You can listen to the media all you want about what Urban Meyer did or didn’t do, the culture, or how he treated his assistants, but this staff was just as much to blame for the way this organization has struggled as anything else. As far as Urban Meyer might have handled things given how this team struggled, given how the assistants struggled to be able to put together a winning game plan, that’s another conversation, but the reality is that this is a terrible football team and they’re now in position to get the number one overall pick again for a reason. They’ve drafted in the top 10 since 2008, what sort of indication does that give you?? You were sold this idea that it was just him [Urban Meyer] and now this team is going to take off. Trevor Lawrence even talked about ‘clarity’ moving forward. Well, you got ‘CLARITY’ now, you still stink and he [Urban] wasn’t the problem. As good as he [Trevor Lawrence] is, you can’t overcome the staff you're working with, and what’s around you. You are a LONG ways from being a competitive football team… What is going to be your case [for firing Meyer]? It can’t be the Josh Lambo incident, it happened too long ago and they admitted that they knew it. You can’t say ‘the reason we’re firing you for cause is for this incident that happened four months ago…’ while it kept you employed while I knew about it. That doesn’t work. You can’t fire him for other stuff where you kept him employed. The incident that happened in Ohio, you [Shad Khan] spoke publicly about it that you were giving him another chance, you can’t fire him with cause now. There is probably a laundry list of little things, and this is the road we’re on right now. You’re going to start to hear some of those things because they’ll leak their way to the public and to the media like they always do just to discredit Urban Meyer or make him feel pressure. If Urban Meyer files a lawsuit for wrongful termination, he’s going to feel comfortable saying ‘you have no reason to have fired me with cause, and you’re going to have to pay me the money that I’m owed'… It’s not just Urban Meyer, it’s every college coach that gets called up to that level. They [the media] don’t want to look at them as a guy who can be successful at that level. If you give ANYONE 13 games, they’re not turning it around with the Jaguars organization. Look at the Bengals – Urban Meyer had more credentials and more of a resume than Zac Taylor did when he was hired, yet Zac Taylor was given what, three years? And now you’re seeing them finally climb atop the AFC North after they’ve had draft classes and free agency periods. IT TAKES TIME, FOLKS. Urban Meyer didn’t have enough time, that’s the reality of it.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
westplainsdailyquill.net

Packers stay on top of AP Pro32 poll; Chiefs, Bucs follow

NEW YORK (AP) — With three games to go in the regular season, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on quite a roll. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
NFL
UPI News

NFL: Ekeler, Cooks, coach Sirianni among latest affected by COVID-19

CINCINNATI, Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler and Brandin Cooks were among the star players recently added to the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list. The Philadelphia Eagles also announced that coach Nick Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 33 players, not including those on practice squads, were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, according to the NFL's transaction wire.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy