Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After two decades of calling Staples Center home, the Lakers will play their final game there Thursday night before it undergoes its official name change to Crypto.com Arena on Christmas Day. A pedestrian walks past the soon to be Crypto.com Arena, home of the Lakers, on December 21, 2021. (Getty Images) The Lakers will host the San Antonio Spurs, and they plan a number of sendoff festivities for their finale under the Staples banner. They include: A special opening video to be played prior to tip-off. Fans in attendance receiving a commemorative ticket, as well as a T- shirt that’s a...

