NHL

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team...

Analysis: Virus concerns overshadowing NBA Christmas slate

Anthony Davis is injured and out for at least a month. Klay Thompson’s incredibly long recovery is not quite finished. Kyrie Irving is almost certainly not going to be ready to make his season …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
NBA
Capitals-Flyers becomes 50th NHL game postponed this season

The Washington Capitals-Philadelphia Flyers game scheduled for Monday night has been postponed. It’s the 50th NHL game postponed this season for coronavirus-related reasons. The league said …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
NHL
Column: NHL skips Olympics again, cites COVID-19 uncertainty

First, the U.S. diplomats and a handful of allies said “no.” Now it’s the NHL. Some party this is shaping up to be. It was just bad luck that Beijing landed the Winter Games in what turned …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention...
NHL
No makeups for CFP semis if team can't play due to virus

If a team is unavailable to play in College Football Playoff semifinals because of COVID-19 issues, the game will be forfeited and the available team will advance to the championship game. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
COLLEGE SPORTS
More COVID woes: NBA postpones Thursday's Nets-Blazers game

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has postponed Brooklyn's game scheduled for Thursday at Portland because the coronavirus-ravaged Nets do not have the league-minimum eight players available for the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
NBA
Lightning strike for 3 unanswered goals, top Vegas 4-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored the tiebreaking goal on a third-period power play and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied past the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Tuesday night in the final NHL game …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
NHL
NBA tells teams Christmas game times may shift if ABC needs

The 10 NBA teams with games scheduled on Christmas were told by the league Tuesday that shifting some game times is a possibility for the planned five-game slate, if virus-related issues force …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
NBA
ACC revises forfeit policy for called-off league games

The Atlantic Coast Conference is changing its rescheduling policy to avoid assigning forfeits for teams unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
SPORTS
Mental health among athletes spotlighted in tumultuous 2021

Simone Biles understands now that she was struggling long before she arrived at the Tokyo Olympics, where the unofficial face of the Games and one of the greatest gymnasts of all time was unable to …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
HEALTH
Can Pro Picks get a mulligan for Week 16? And beyond?

A mulligan is a golf term, of course. Pro Picks would like to apply it to the NFL. We'd like the opportunity for a do-over on any of the choices this week — made before any games have been …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention...
NFL
Olympic champion Shiffrin dominates GS, regains overall lead

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin dominated the first of two midweek women’s World Cup giant slaloms with three of the American’s main rivals sitting out Tuesday's race after positive …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
SPORTS
JetsCountry

Ex-Jets Scout Warns New York Not to Draft Chris Olave

For quarterback Zach Wilson to have a chance to succeed, the Jets must surround him with as much offensive firepower as possible. Does that mean the Jets will select wide receiver Chris Olave out of Ohio State?. With receivers Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole and Braxton Berrios all scheduled to become...
NFL
CBS LA

Lakers To Play Final Game In ‘Staples Center’ Before Rebranding To Crypto Arena

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After two decades of calling Staples Center home, the Lakers will play their final game there Thursday night before it undergoes its official name change to Crypto.com Arena on Christmas Day. A pedestrian walks past the soon to be Crypto.com Arena, home of the Lakers, on December 21, 2021. (Getty Images) The Lakers will host the San Antonio Spurs, and they plan a number of sendoff festivities for their finale under the Staples banner. They include: A special opening video to be played prior to tip-off. Fans in attendance receiving a commemorative ticket, as well as a T- shirt that’s a...
NBA

