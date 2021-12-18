ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember When Faith Hill Made Her Grand Ole Opry Debut?

By Sterling Whitaker
Faith Hill was just a young newcomer with big dreams when she made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry. The country superstar gave her first-ever performance on the hallowed stage on Dec. 18, 1993. Hill took a pretty circuitous route to stardom. The aspiring singer left her hometown...

