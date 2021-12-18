ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA announces additional farm service agency and rural development state directors

By Staff Report
newtoncountytimes.com
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden announced his intent to appoint four U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) regional positions, including two Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive...

newtoncountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lancaster Farming

USDA Invests in Rural Pennsylvania [Opinion]

If the past few weeks are any indication of things to come, Pennsylvania has found a partner that sees the value of investing in our rural communities. This partner may be from an agency that not many Americans might expect — the U.S. Department of Agriculture. When Americans hear...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Dept. Of Agriculture Phasing In Ban Of Invasive Callery Pear

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A popular, non-native fruit tree will be banned from Pennsylvania beginning in 2022. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced they have added the Callery pear or the Bradford Pear, has been added to a list of noxious weeds that cannot be legally sold or cultivated in the state. “Callery pear is another non-native plant that was brought to this country for its beauty and rapid growth, without regard for its long-term potential to harm our environment and food supply,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “Banning the sale of an invasive plant is an important...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wabi.tv

Maine getting USDA funding to improve rural infrastructure

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week, the United States Department of Agriculture announced $5.2 billion in funds to improve rural infrastructure around the U.S. For Maine, that means more than $22 million in projects that will impact over 130,000 residents. The bulk of those funds will go to the Rumford-Mexico...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
foxwilmington.com

USDA-RD announces $5.2 million for rural NC internet infrastructure

Robeson and Sapmson County, N.C. (WECT) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development (USDA-RD) is investing $5.2 million to improve access to high-speed internet in Robeson and Sampson Counties. In Robeson county, Atlantic Telephone Membership Corporation is using $2.9 million of the grant to build a 60 mile...
INTERNET
ladailypost.com

USDA New Mexico And Arizona State Directors Celebrate Funding For High-Speed Internet System To Navajo Nation

ALBUQUERQUE — United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) New Mexico State Director Patricia Dominguez and Arizona State Director Charlene Fernandez jointly celebrated Tuesday the funding of a high-speed internet system to the Navajo Nation. The celebration is in conjunction with last week’s announcement made by USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack...
ARIZONA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Nebraska lawmaker will serve as Rural Development director

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A former Nebraska lawmaker and congressional candidate will serve as the state's next rural development director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The White House announced the appointment Friday of former State Sen. Kate Bolz, of Lincoln. Bolz served in the Legislature from 2013 to 2021 and was the Democratic nominee for Nebraska's first Congressional District in 2020.
constructforstl.org

USDA Invests $288M in Rural in Missouri Infrastructure Projects

From The Missouri Times: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing in rural Missouri’s critical infrastructure, from electricity and broadband to water systems, through more than $288 million in investments across the state. Local water and sewer systems will benefit from the Water and Waste Water Disposal Loan...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Omaha.com

Biden taps former State Sen. Bolz to lead Nebraska USDA Rural Development

Kate Bolz, a former state senator who lost a 2020 bid for Congress, will join the Biden administration as Nebraska’s USDA rural development director. President Joe Biden named Bolz, an aide to Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, to the position Friday. She will transition to her new job, which will be based in Lincoln, at the beginning of the year, she said.
NEBRASKA STATE
talkbusiness.net

Doris Washington named Arkansas executive director for Farm Service Agency

Doris Washington was named the state executive director for the federal Farm Service Agency in Arkansas. The appointment was made by President Joe Biden. FSA state executive directors oversee Farm Service Agency operations and agricultural policy implementation in the state. Each state executive director works with a state committee to administer FSA programs and county office operations and develops and stakeholder relationships with customers and other agencies and governments.
ARKANSAS STATE
seehafernews.com

USDA Provides Additional Pandemic Assistance to Hog Producers 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a new program to assist hog producers affected by the reduction of market prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program (SMHPP) is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative and addresses gaps in previous assistance for hog producers.
AGRICULTURE
newtoncountytimes.com

USDA surveying cattle operations

In January, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey about 41,000 cattle operations nationwide to provide an up-to-date measure of U.S. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Service Agency#Fsa#Rural Development
upr.org

USDA funding will be used for housing projects in rural Utah

The USDA’s Utah Office of Rural Development has been awarded three grants for housing projects from this USDA federal budget to improve rural infrastructure. The Utah Office of Rural Development works to address a variety of issues facing rural areas, including economic development, as well as access to housing, healthcare, broadband internet and education.
UTAH STATE
lootpress.com

Capito, Manchin Announce More Than $23 Million in USDA Rural Development Loans, Grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $23,367,889 in rural housing loans and community development grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). “West Virginia’s rural housing, drinking water, and waste water infrastructure needs...
CONGRESS & COURTS
newtoncountytimes.com

Partnership to increase access, enhance visitor experience at national parks

WASHINGTON — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg today announced new initiatives that will increase access, support jobs, and enhance the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
LIFESTYLE
ncpoliticalnews.com

USDA-RD announcing $5.2 million in community connect grants for rural NC

RALEIGH, N.C.- Rural Development State Director Reginald Speight and state and local officials will be traveling to make announcements for the Community Connect Grants program totaling $5.2 million on December 21. Community Connect Grants will be awarded to Atlantic Telephone Membership Corporation and Star Telephone Membership Corporation. Community Connect Grants...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
kfgo.com

USDA Invests $5.2 Billion to Build and Improve Critical Rural Infrastructure in 46 States and Puerto Rico

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that USDA is investing $5.2 billion to build and improve critical rural infrastructure in 46 states and Puerto Rico. The investments reflect the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to Building a Better America by investing in rural communities and will help expand access to high-speed internet, clean water and reliable electricity in people’s homes and businesses across rural America.
AGRICULTURE
shelburnefarms.org

Shelburne Farms awarded $500,000 from USDA to expand Farm to School efforts

The Northeast Farm to School Institute model will be adapted by other states and regions. Shelburne Farms is excited to announce that it has been awarded $500,000 in a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service to replicate the Northeast Farm to School Institute model nationally. The Institute was developed by Vermont FEED (Food Education Every Day), which is a farm to school partnership project of Shelburne Farms and the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont.
SHELBURNE, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy