Unseasonable Warmth Will Give Way To Chilly Temperatures

A day after warmer-than-normal temperatures and pockets of heavy rain, Green Country will have its coldest stretch of the season starting Saturday.

Highs Saturday are expected to reach into the lower-to-mid 40s this afternoon. The big chill is likely to set in tonight and into Sunday morning.

Cities like Tulsa, Okmulgee and Muskogee will hover in the mid-20s tomorrow morning while cities to the north and west within our viewing area – i.e. Pawnee, Stillwater, Bristow and Bartlesville -- could drop into the upper teens when you wake up Sunday.

Your Christmas Eve and Day forecasts will be considerably warmer. High temperatures are expected to reach into the mid-60s on both days.