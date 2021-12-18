ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Unseasonable Warmth Will Give Way To Chilly Temperatures

By Sawyer Wells
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kx6vX_0dQZXadY00

A day after warmer-than-normal temperatures and pockets of heavy rain, Green Country will have its coldest stretch of the season starting Saturday.

Highs Saturday are expected to reach into the lower-to-mid 40s this afternoon. The big chill is likely to set in tonight and into Sunday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40izIK_0dQZXadY00

Cities like Tulsa, Okmulgee and Muskogee will hover in the mid-20s tomorrow morning while cities to the north and west within our viewing area – i.e. Pawnee, Stillwater, Bristow and Bartlesville -- could drop into the upper teens when you wake up Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24MKBo_0dQZXadY00

Your Christmas Eve and Day forecasts will be considerably warmer. High temperatures are expected to reach into the mid-60s on both days.

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

South Florida’s coldest temperatures of the season are coming

PEMBROKE PARK. Fla. – After an unseasonably warm and humid December, South Florida is finally getting its cooldown ahead of Christmas. Cooler air pulling in from the north will make it noticeably comfortable when you head out in the morning Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-70s with a touch of a breeze from the northwest.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Christmas Eve#Green Country
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Day Of The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid 30’s as a weak cold front moves in. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon and evening temperatures in the 20s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A few flakes are around and possible this morning, but we will have sunshine again and dry conditions this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wind gusts today will be as high as 30 mph so it will feel in the teens for much of the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
1011now.com

Thursday Forecast: Gift-wrapping some unseasonably mild temperatures...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Weather conditions more typical of late-October or early-November will give last-minute Christmas shoppers one more “reason” to celebrate the “season”... Mild temperatures and mainly dry conditions headline the forecast over the next few days...with record highs again threatened over parts of Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
WECT

First Alert Forecast: chilly now but a big Christmas warm-up is on the way

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tuesday showers deposited just over an inch of rain on Wilmington and reasonably similar beneficial tallies across the Cape Fear Region. After rapidly clearing skies and brisk northwesterly breezes today, skies will remain clear this evening as overnight lows plunge below the freezing mark in most spots by early Thursday morning.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Environment
WVNT-TV

Holiday Travel Looks Good Locally. Warmer Temperatures are on the Way

Wednesday night will be a cold one. Temperatures will drop into the low 20s with deeper valleys falling into the upper teens. Bundle up if you are heading out. We are still a bit breezy for the first part of the night, but winds eventually die down by the overnight hours. Skies will remain clear and we are dry throughout the night.
WEATHER
wcbi.com

Chilly for now, near record warmth by Christmas

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The first full day of winter is here though conditions rapidly warm up by Christmas. WEDNESDAY: Expect full sun today with highs reaching the lower to middle 50s – just like late December should feel. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and COLD with lows in the...
COLUMBUS, MS
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The Teens Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold morning is ahead. Wednesday morning is going to be much colder as we start the day in the teens and 20s. Temperatures will only climb to the low 30s with sunny skies. Brrrrr…. it's a much colder morning. Single digit wind chills for many! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/lXjx6xO2KU — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 22, 2021 Temperatures climb through the 40s tomorrow. By Christmas Eve, temperatures reach the 50s. There s a chance for showers by the end of the week but rain amounts appear minimal.
CHICAGO, IL
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
1K+
Followers
539
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy