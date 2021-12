ABC is reportedly handling Jeff Garlin's abrupt exit from The Goldbergs by making it seem like he never left. Garlin and Sony Pictures Television came to a mutual agreement to part ways after the actor received multiple misconduct accusations. In order to finish the season seamlessly, the show plans to use Garlin's old work including takes, recorded images, and off-camera exchanges from previous episodes to make it seem as though he's still there –– which means he'll still be paid.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO