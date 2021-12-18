ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Hip Hop Legend Kangol Kid of U.T.F.O., Full Force, Has Reportedly Died

BET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKangol Kid, a member of the legendary U.T.F.O., Full Force and a Hip Hop culture pioneer, has reportedly passed away. He was 55. Vibe reports that Kangol, born Shaun Shiller Fequiere, succumbed to colon cancer. He had been fighting the disease for months prior to his passing. New York...

www.bet.com

AceShowbiz

Rapper Kangol Kid Dies at 55 After Battle With Stage 4 Colon Cancer

The member of 'Roxanne, Roxanne' hitmakers UTFO has lost battle with stage 4 colon cancer at the age of 55, less than a year after going public with his diagnosis. AceShowbiz - Kangol Kid passed away at the age of 55. His death came only 10 months after he went public with his stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis. The news was revealed by promoter Van Silk after he reached out to Kangol Kid's UTFO bandmate Mix Master Ice.
CELEBRITIES
NME

UTFO frontman Kangol Kid has died aged 55

Kangol Kid – frontman and co-founder of hip hop outfit UTFO – has died aged 55 after a ten-month battle with colon cancer. As reported by HipHopDX, veteran New York promoter Van Silk (who is also undergoing treatment for the same cancer) confirmed the news in a text to the outlet.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kangol Kid Dies: UTFO Rapper Was 55

Kangol Kid, the rapper who was part of influential hip-hop group UTFO, died at a Long Island hospital on Saturday morning following a battle with colon cancer, his publicist Lion Lindwedel has confirmed to the New York Times. He was 55. Born in Brooklyn on August 10, 1966 as Shaun Shiller Fequiere, Kid rose to fame in the ’80s as part of the group otherwise known as Untouchable Force Organization, the other members of which were Doctor Ice, Educated Rapper and Mix Master Ice. Between 1985 and 1991, they released albums including UTFO, Skeezer Pleezer, Lethal, Doin’ It! and Bag It & Bone It, finding hits in such singles as “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be with Me.” Kid earned his moniker given his penchant for wearing Kangol hats—later striking a sponsorship deal with the company. Following his time with UTFO, he’d go on to write and produce for the rap group Whistle and other artists. Kangol Kid was also known for his efforts to raise breast cancer awareness through his charity, the Mama Luke Foundation, which led him to become the first rapper honored by the American Cancer Society in 2012. Plans for a memorial have not yet been disclosed.
CELEBRITIES
Kangol Kid Has Died Following A Months-Long Battle With Cancer: Report

Iconic U.T.F.O. artist, best known for hits like “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Fairytale Lover,” Kangol Kid, has died at just 55 years old, Rolling Stone reports. The Brooklyn native shared his diagnosis with colon cancer back in February of this year, and kept fans updated on the ups and downs of his battle over the course of the last few months.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid dead of cancer at 55

MANHASSET, N.Y. — Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary Untouchable Force Organization, died early Saturday following a monthslong battle with colon cancer, his family confirmed in a prepared statement. The hip-hop pioneer and breakdancer, born Shaun Shiller Fequiere, was 55. According to his family, Kangol was diagnosed with...
MANHASSET, NY
