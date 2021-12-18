ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kent Walker, PE

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKent joined Sanborn Head in 2011 and quickly took ownership of some of the Developer group’s...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Digital roadside assistance startup raises $75M in debt financing

Urgently Inc. — the Vienna company that aims to upend the roadside assistance industry — has taken on $75 million in debt financing to further the company’s growth, including "aggressively" expanding the company’s footprint in the U.S., it said in a press release Wednesday. The financing...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Heather James, PE

Heather joined Sanborn Head in 2020 and has quickly established herself as a trusted advisor to many Energy group clients and a thoughtful manager and leader of our staff. Heather is a chemical engineer with expertise in process and mechanical design for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sectors. Heather obtained her PE in mechanical engineering given her experience as a technical lead and manager of EPC projects involving all aspects of LNG and LPG facilities.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Portland startup Polytechnica wants to make it easier to interpret zoning laws

Portland startup Polytechnica wants to do for municipal zoning what Intuit did for the tax code. That is, the company wants to make it easier for architects, developers and other urban planners to understand zoning requirements on a piece of property the way Intuit's TurboTax helps users file their taxes.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Business Equity and Opportunity: Helping our ecosystem thrive

Investing in Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, and community leaders is critical to creating opportunity, diversity and economic inclusion in our communities. Saskia Epstein, Vice President at PNC Bank and Carolyn Jones, BBJ Market President sat down with Colette Phillips, CEO of CPC Global Communications and founder of the GK! Fund and Get Konnected; Natanja Craig-Oquendo, Executive Director of the Boston Women’s Fund, and Jae’da Turner, Founder and Managing Director of Black Owned Bos. to learn more about how we can take action to spur and support this growth.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
bizjournals

Seth Soos, PE

Seth joined Sanborn Head in 2009 and assumed leadership of the firm's Energy group at the beginning of 2020. He has demonstrated a keen understanding of the technical aspects of the business and has exerted a collaborative leadership style that has earned him the trust and respect of his colleagues and clients. Seth contributes diverse experience as a consulting engineer in technical, design, and managerial roles. He manages and mentors the Sanborn Head Energy team and also develops new clients.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Developer
foodmanufacturing.com

PE Firm Buying Smucker's Natural Beverages and Grains Businesses

ORRVILLE, OH — The J.M. Smucker Co. announced Dec. 15 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its natural and organic beverage and grains businesses to Nexus Capital Management LP in a cash transaction valued at approximately $110 million. The sale includes R.W. Knudsen® and TruRoots® assets and trademarks, and a licensing agreement for Santa Cruz Organic® beverages. The transaction also includes the Company's manufacturing and distribution facilities in Chico, California, and Havre de Grace, Maryland. It does not include Santa Cruz Organic® nut butters, fruit spreads, syrups or applesauce. In a related decision, to further optimize operations for the Consumer Foods business, the Company plans to close and pursue the sale of its Ripon, Wisconsin, production facility in calendar year 2022 and consolidate production at its Orrville, Ohio, facility.
ORRVILLE, OH
bizjournals

Laura Marchand, PE, LEED AP

ME Engineers is pleased to announce the promotion of Laura Marchand, PE, LEED AP, to principal. Laura has been with ME Engineers for 11 years and has served as the lead electrical engineer for large-scale sports and entertainment venues, healthcare facilities, higher education buildings and commercial projects. Her projects include the recent renovations to Dodger Stadium, Banc of California Stadium, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and numerous projects at UCLA.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Carlos Cubas, PE

Senior Electrical Project Manager at James Posey Associates Inc. Carlos joined JPA as an Electrical Designer in 2010, following 11 years working in the AEC industry. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration in 2011 from Towson University. He obtained his professional engineering license in 2013, followed by his promotion to Project Manager in 2014.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
channele2e.com

PE-Backed MajorKey Technologies Acquires Valence Group Inc

MajorKey Technologies, backed by private equity firm The Acacia Group, has acquired Valence Group Inc for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 766 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Founded in 2017 in Seattle,...
BUSINESS
akbizmag.com

Coffman Engineers Congratulates New PE

An employee of Coffman Engineers has achieved her Professional Civil Engineering (PE) licenses in Alaska and California. Mary Dempsey graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in chemical engineering and holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification. Before joining Coffman in 2020, Dempsey worked in civil land development in Washington, planning neighborhoods and stormwater systems. She returned to Anchorage to lead a ConocoPhillips grind and truck dump project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy