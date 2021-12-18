Kent Walker, PE

ORRVILLE, OH — The J.M. Smucker Co. announced Dec. 15 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its natural and organic beverage and grains businesses to Nexus Capital Management LP in a cash transaction valued at approximately $110 million. The sale includes R.W. Knudsen® and TruRoots® assets and trademarks, and a licensing agreement for Santa Cruz Organic® beverages. The transaction also includes the Company's manufacturing and distribution facilities in Chico, California, and Havre de Grace, Maryland. It does not include Santa Cruz Organic® nut butters, fruit spreads, syrups or applesauce. In a related decision, to further optimize operations for the Consumer Foods business, the Company plans to close and pursue the sale of its Ripon, Wisconsin, production facility in calendar year 2022 and consolidate production at its Orrville, Ohio, facility.

ORRVILLE, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO