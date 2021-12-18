ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DTPD SEEKING HELP IDENTIFYING FEMALE THIEVES

crimewatchpa.com
 5 days ago

The Derry Township Police Department is seeking the public's assistance with identifying two females involved in the theft of a...

dauphin.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

Investigators seeking help identifying serial killer's victims

New details have been released in relation to more than a dozen unsolved murders committed by serial killer Samuel Little, AKA Samuel McDowell. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Little was interviewed by Texas Ranger James Holland from June 2018 to December 2020, shortly before Little's death. Little confessed to committing 93 murders between 1970 and 2005.
PUBLIC SAFETY
manchesterinklink.com

Police seek public’s help in identifying persons of interest in Dec. 4 fight that left a woman injured

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying people in connection with a fight that took place earlier this month. On December 4, 2021, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a fight took place outside of Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street. As a result of this fight, a woman was injured and required treatment at a local hospital.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeks help in identifying theft suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a theft. According to police, two men entered the Circle K located at 1713 West John Street on Nov. 25 at around 4:26 p.m.. It is reported that one of them selected merchandise and proceeded to the checkout counter. He […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hummelstown Borough
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police seek public’s help in identifying a suspect from Whataburger theft

The Natchitoches Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect that removed an envelope of money that was left on the counter at Whataburger. Earlier this month officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were notified that on December 1, 2021 a customer was paying for their meal at Whataburger and accidently left behind an envelope containing money on the counter. Officers were able to review video surveillance and observed an unknown white female remove the envelope. After the unknown white female removed the envelope she then left the restaurant.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ABC6.com

Newport police seek help identifying shoplifting suspect

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE)- The Newport Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a shoplifting suspect. Police said that the man may have been involved in a shoplifting on Thames Street. Anyone with information that could help in the investigation should contact that police department at 401-845-5751.
NEWPORT, RI
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Seek Help Identifying Suspect In City Employee’s Killing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man suspected of killing a city employee in front of his children last week in Northeast Baltimore. Jake Rogers, a 34-year-old employee of the Department of Public Works, was found shot shortly before 8:30 a.m. Dec. 9 in the yard of a home on Holder Avenue. He did not survive. Police on Monday released surveillance images of the suspect, who’s described only as a Black man of medium height and build dressed in all black who was seen running from the scene. Police said the suspect was last seen running north...
BALTIMORE, MD
darnews.com

FREE ACCESS: Police seek help identifying business burglary suspect

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest after a string of burglaries at five area businesses over the last few days. Since Monday, five businesses have been broken into, said Detective Dan Mustain. “It seem like most are on Westwood,...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ksl.com

Police seek help identifying man seen peering in child's window

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in a child voyeurism investigation. On Sunday, officers were called about 10 p.m. to the area of 700 North and 900 West "to reports of a suspicious circumstance involving a gun," according to a prepared statement from the department. Officers who responded to the area determined there was no crime involving a gun and it was not known Tuesday why a gun was believed to be involved in the initial reports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bangor Daily News

Bangor police seek to identify package theft suspect

Bangor police are seeking a suspect caught on camera allegedly stealing packages on Third Street. It comes as Bangor residents report an increase in “porch piracy” in recent weeks after thieves have filched packages and other items, sometimes on camera. The suspect was caught on a doorbell camera...
BANGOR, ME
CBS LA

‘Lookout Bandit’ Robberies At 7-Elevens; LAPD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying 3 Suspects

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Detectives on Saturday asked the public for help identifying a man and two women suspected of committing a string of hold-ups at Los Angeles 7-Eleven stores over three consecutive evenings. The robberies occurred Nov. 27-29 at 7-Elevens in communities served by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire, Northeast, Foothill and Southwest divisions, according to the LAPD. The three suspects entered the stores and two approached the counter while the third stood at the door as a lookout. One suspect remained in front of the counter while the other walked behind the counter with a gun which was pointed at the clerk while money was demanded, police said. The suspects fled the stores with money and cigars, officials said. They were all described as being in their early 20s. Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call detectives at 213-486-6840, or 877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the LA Crime Stoppers website. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Individuals in Connection to Recent Assault and Battery in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify multiple individuals involved in an assault and battery which occurred at about 3:45 PM on Friday December 10, 2021, in the area of 416 Warren Street in Roxbury. During the incident, an adult male victim, who is employed as a security guard at the above address, suffered non-life-threatening injuries while attempting to detain these individuals as they fled with items they had shoplifted.
BOSTON, MA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks to identify 2 in armed robbery investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals in an ongoing armed robbery investigation. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the incident around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Mini Mart located at 5208 Waters Avenue. A suspect was caught on camera […]
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy