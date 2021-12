For executives and managers, keeping employees engaged and motivated, even when we’re not in the midst of a pandemic, can be difficult. For many executives, the winter months can be extra brutal as far as motivating employees because it may be dark when they arrive at work as well as when they leave for the day. That lack of sunshine can be emotionally draining on employees, and the monotony of doing the same thing each day can also lead to employees becoming disengaged and disenchanted toward work.

ECONOMY ・ 6 HOURS AGO