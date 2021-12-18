By special arrangement with the North Pole, Santa Claus will be making a visit to the Lakewood History Museum from 1 to 3 pm on Saturday, Dec. 11. Joining Santa at the museum will be Mrs. Claus and Santa helper Ivan the gorilla. Be sure to bring a camera because Santa and his friends love to pose with the young ones and the young at heart of all ages. Plus, Santa will have a large supply of free Candy Canes for all attendees.
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The whole family can take pictures with Santa, this includes the furry four-legged members too!. Santa Claus is bringing joy to the Mall of Louisiana this week. Santa welcomes all children to come and capture a special moment with him. Santa will be visiting the mall Tuesday, Dec. 21 and Wednesday, Dec. 22 with the time depending on the reservation spot.
CALEXICO — Dool Avenue was abuzz with cars filled with families eager to deliver their letters to Santa Claus in the parking lot of the Jose B. Rodriquez Community Center Complex, which was transformed into a winter wonderland on Thursday, Dec. 9. The elusive Southern California rain touched down...
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The City of Winter Park is preparing to welcome Santa to the city on the evenings of Monday, December 13, through Thursday, December 16, and Monday, December 20. Young and young-at-heart will have the chance to wave to Old St. Nick himself as he rides his...
There is nothing cooler than seeing Santa Claus drive by your neighborhood on a fire truck. It is fun seeing the big guy all happy and waving at the neighborhood kids. It just brings that extra Christmas joy. But the question is, how do we know if Santa is coming...
When I moved my family home to Amarillo, our daughter Paula was 7, old enough to enjoy but to no longer believe in Christmas fantasies like Rudolph and Frosty and Santa. Now she was a big girl who saw the world through mature eyes. But on our first Christmas in...
He’s made a list and checked it twice, now Santa is coming to Magnolia Jewelers for 3 special nights. Dec. 11, 18 and 23, Santa will be at Magnolia Jewelers offering a chance for you or your loved ones to have a picture taken with him. The event will...
Christmas brings out the little kid in all of us. Thinking back to the magical twinkling lights of Christmas time, visiting Santa at the mall, or seeing him on a parade route when you were young? That was an incredible thrill, and something we can share with our kids and grandkids even in 2021.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — FirstBank Southwest (FBSW) is extending a special invitation this holiday season as they welcome Santa at two of their banking centers in Amarillo. According to a news release from FBSW, children and families will have the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy cookies at […]
A creepy Santa Claus is making the rounds following Phasmophobia's new Cursed Possessions update. We knew something festive was happening following Kinetic Games' tease of a patch called the Christmas [REDACTED] Update a couple of weeks back, but now it looks like the new addition - described in the patch notes only as a "strange new ghost type" - is on the loose.
BROOKFIELD — Santa Claus is coming to town to give out presents early to local children. Jerry DeJulia’s Santa Claus has been visiting kids in Connecticut and Florida around Christmas for more than 55 years.
