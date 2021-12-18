Comedy with Jeff Horste

Great Lakes Center for the Arts brings comedian Todd Barry to the stage. Before you slam the door on 2021 (like, didn’t we already try that at the end of 2020?), give the year a chance to end on a high note — specifically, your own hysterical laughter. Great Lakes Center for the Arts will make it more than possible; it’s bringing one of our favorite comedians, Todd Barry, to the stage Dec. 29. A master of deadpan and nuance in any role he plays — think: the bongo-playing “Third Choncord” on HBO’s unforgettable Flight of the Chonchords and Mickey Rourke’s “deli boss” in the Oscar-winning The Wrestler — Barry boasts three one-hour stand-up specials (warm up with his latest for Netflix, Spicy Honey) and has had a hit performance on just about every late show of note — The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Show with David Letterman, Conan, and Late Night With Seth Meyers. Tickets are $25. Translation: Don’t dilly-dally. www.greatlakescfa.org.

