Crash Causes 2-Alarm House Fire in Southborough

SOUTHBOROUGH – Police in Southborough have charged a Milford man after a crash ignited a Southborough home. “On Saturday morning, a motorist from Milford, MA was operating on Framingham Road, when she suddenly left the roadway and struck a house located at 89 Framingham Road. The vehicle and home quickly caught fire, and the operator and passenger were assisted out of the vehicle by responding officers. They were later transported to the hospital after suffering injuries from the crash,” said Southborough Police.

2 DAYS AGO