ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Oak Hill Drive Homicide Investigation

By Sergeant Donnell Gordon
Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, Kentucky
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17OcFQ_0dQZPJXd00

The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide on Oak Hill Drive.

On Friday, December 17, 2021, around 10:56 p.m., officers responded to the 800-block of Oak Hill Drive for a report of an individual down and suffering from a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they located a 21-year-old male victim in the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased victim’s name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. Police continue to investigate this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, KY
Crime & Safety
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P3
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky

129
Followers
237
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington is the second-largest city in Kentucky and the county seat of Fayette County. By population, it is the 60th-largest city in the United States, and by land area, is the country's 28th largest city. Known as the "Horse Capital of the World", it is the heart of the state's Bluegrass region. Notable locations in the city include the Kentucky Horse Park, The Red Mile and Keeneland race courses, Rupp Arena, Transylvania University, the University of Kentucky, and Bluegrass Community and Technical College. Lexington ranks 10th among US cities in college education rate, with 39.5% of residents having at least a bachelor's degree and 92.2% of households having at least one personal computer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy