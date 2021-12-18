Oak Hill Drive Homicide Investigation

The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide on Oak Hill Drive.

On Friday, December 17, 2021, around 10:56 p.m., officers responded to the 800-block of Oak Hill Drive for a report of an individual down and suffering from a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they located a 21-year-old male victim in the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased victim’s name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. Police continue to investigate this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.